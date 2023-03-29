Beebe Healthcare Selects CareRev to Leverage Delaware's Healthcare Professional Network and Build Flexible Workforce

CareRev's technology platform enables Beebe Healthcare to connect with local healthcare professionals and build a resilient workforce that can meet fluctuating patient demand

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beebe Healthcare, a not-for-profit community healthcare system located in Sussex County, Delaware, today announced a partnership with CareRev, a leading technology platform that connects healthcare facilities with qualified local talent. This partnership enables Beebe Healthcare to establish a more flexible workforce that can match patient demand, while simultaneously empowering healthcare professionals across the state to work when and where they want.

"CareRev's technology platform gives us the opportunity to support our full-time team members with qualified healthcare professionals who can be activated in real time to address staffing needs. By automating this process, we can reduce our reliance on third-party staffing agencies and cut down the amount of time our team spends on scheduling. With CareRev, we are able to focus on what matters most – caring for our patients," said Loretta Ostroski, VP of Inpatient Nursing and Emergency Services at Beebe Healthcare. "Creating an on-demand, local workforce that can quickly come on board to bolster our existing care teams and meet the needs of our patients is a top priority for the long-term success of our hospitals."

Staffing managers at Beebe Healthcare are now able to post open shifts in real time on CareRev's platform, to be claimed by pre-qualified healthcare workers, including registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, and techs in the area through CareRev's mobile app. CareRev's platform is designed to simplify onboarding workflows and produce staffing insights, allowing Beebe Healthcare to identify, activate, and manage a local, flexible workforce all in one place.

In 2021, a survey found that 45% of Delaware nurses were considering leaving their job within the year, citing long shifts and the emotional toll of the profession. As we continue to feel the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on our country's healthcare system, Beebe Healthcare is keeping the needs of its staff at the forefront, taking steps to eliminate staffing concerns and add support, ultimately benefiting both healthcare professionals and their patients.

"Beebe Healthcare's forward-thinking approach to building a resilient workforce in service of patients is essential in today's healthcare environment," said Will Patterson, former registered nurse and founder & CEO of CareRev. "We are grateful for partners like Beebe Healthcare that lead with innovation and are not afraid to push past the status quo. By leveraging CareRev, Beebe Healthcare is building a stable, long-term and responsive workforce that creates a better experience for all those involved in delivering care."

About Beebe Healthcare

Beebe Healthcare is a not-for-profit community healthcare system with a charitable mission to encourage healthy living, prevent illness, and restore optimal health for the people who live in, work in, and visit the communities we serve. Beebe Healthcare has three campuses: the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, which houses the medical center; the Rehoboth Health Campus; and the South Coastal Health Campus. Beebe Healthcare offers primary care as well as specialized services in the areas of cardiovascular, oncology, orthopaedics, general surgery, robotic surgery and women's health. Beebe also offers walk-in care, lab, imaging and physical rehabilitation services at several locations throughout Sussex County, in addition to a home health program and a comprehensive community health program.

For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.

About CareRev

CareRev is a technology platform empowering healthcare professionals to take control of their careers. CareRev provides a direct line between healthcare facilities and local clinical talent, cutting out the middleman and enabling professionals to work where and when they want. Together, we're building the local, resilient, flexible healthcare workforce of the future. CareRev serves over 32 major metropolitan areas nationwide at over 70 hospitals and health systems, and over 540 outpatient centers and skilled nursing facilities. More than 22,000 clinical professionals (and growing!) are included in CareRev's network. For more information, visit www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

