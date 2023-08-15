Beech Valley Solutions Launches New Talent Site with Tegan Digital

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The tech-enabled marketplace for finance and accounting talent, Beech Valley Solutions, now has a commanding digital presence to match the exceptional service they provide to top-tier professionals and hiring companies nationwide.

Partnering with Dallas-based agency, Tegan Digital, Beech Valley's site was rebuilt from the ground up to better communicate the company's brand story to both potential candidates and the companies in search of freelance professionals.

"Tegan worked closely with us to ensure that every single page of our site was eye-catching, functional, clear, and exceptionally user-friendly for both potential clients and consultants," said Brad Hughes, managing director and co-founder of Beech Valley. "Because we are an online talent platform, it is absolutely crucial to have a site that reflects our capabilities and attracts high-caliber professionals to join our network. Tegan hit the ball out of the park and we couldn't be more proud of the end result."

Tegan's team led the website's development efforts, assisting in copywriting and spearheading a full visual redesign that drew inspiration from cutting-edge SaaS companies, utilizing modular design, abstract patterns, animation, and more. Tegan also developed a customized hourly rate calculator for potential consultants, along with a multi-step form to match their available talent with a company's hiring needs.

"We love working for smart, digital-first clients like Beech Valley," said Tegan partner, John Herrington. "You could tell in our initial conversations that their team got it, which made the collaboration so much fun."

About Beech Valley Solutions
Beech Valley Solutions is a talent marketplace for the top 2% of CPA and finance talent. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Beech Valley has proudly partnered with clients from top-performing companies, including BDO, Grant Thornton, and Riveron Consulting. For more information, visit beechvalley.com.

About Tegan Digital
Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 12 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit tegan.io.

