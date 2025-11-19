People Serving People Launches New Website by Tegan

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- People Serving People announced the launch of a newly redesigned website in partnership with local marketing agency, Tegan Digital. The Minnesota-based nonprofit serves as the state's largest and most comprehensive emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness. The new website is designed to better reflect the organization's mission and make it easier for families, donors, volunteers, and media to connect with People Serving People's mission and services.

The redesign is part of a larger strategic effort to strengthen how the organization communicates its impact and supports families navigating housing instability. From warm visuals and simplified content to more intuitive pathways for getting involved or seeking help, the new site embodies the nonprofit's holistic, trauma-informed approach to ending family homelessness. By centering families and prioritizing accessibility, the redesign avoids disempowering language—replacing it with clarity, warmth, and trust.

"Families facing housing instability deserve to feel seen, heard, and supported. The new site helps us do that better, and to serve as a lifeline for anyone in need of emergency services," said People Serving People's Chief Operating Officer Jake Gale, "Tegan really understood our vision and built a site that will help us assist families where they are while inspiring community partners and supporters to get involved."

The new site was built with specific strategies to serve each of the organization's four key audiences.

Families experiencing homelessness: Clear, welcoming guidance on how to get help, including access to programs, services, and next steps for emergency shelter

Clear, welcoming guidance on how to get help, including access to programs, services, and next steps for emergency shelter Volunteers: Streamlined sign-up process and resources to get involved in meaningful ways

Streamlined sign-up process and resources to get involved in meaningful ways Donors: Easier, more compelling pathways to support People Serving People financially or with in-kind gifts

Easier, more compelling pathways to support People Serving People financially or with in-kind gifts Media and partners: Access to press contacts, background information, and compelling stories of family-led transformation

"The scope of this redesign went far beyond just improving aesthetics. We wanted to create an experience that builds trust, offers clarity, and serves as a lifeline to these families in need," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan. "We're honored to help People Serving People communicate their powerful work to the world and to make the experience of navigating their services simple and seamless for every visitor."

About People Serving People

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, People Serving People is a nonprofit organization that supports families experiencing housing instability and advocates for systems change to create a community where no family has to experience homelessness. People Serving People is currently the largest and most comprehensive emergency shelter system for families experiencing homelessness in the state and has been working in the surrounding community since 1982. For more information, visit peopleservingpeople.org

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 14 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, The Birthday Party Project, and BraveLove. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io .

Media Contact:

John Herrington

Partner

