Beecher Reagan Welcomes Jeff Harms as Managing Director

News provided by

Beecher Reagan

14 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, the premier retained search firm for transformational leadership in professional services and private equity, today announced the addition of Jeff Harms as Managing Director. Jeff will lead the firm's Digital and Technology Officers practice.

Continue Reading

Jeff's extensive client experience spans professional services, private equity and industry-leading corporate entities. He has decades of experience conducting CIO, CTO, CDO, CISO, CPO and Consulting Leadership searches in multiple industry sectors, working cross-functionally in digital and technology segments that include AI & Machine Learning, Cloud, Cyber/Security, Blockchain, IoT, Agile, Data, and Technology Modernization.

"Digital transformation continues to be top of mind for CEOs and business leaders, and demand will only increase as technology rapidly evolves," said Clark Beecher, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Beecher Reagan. "As Beecher Reagan doubles down on our strength and legacy in digital and tech, we are proud to bring on an expert like Jeff to drive results and expand our offerings for the clients we serve. Jeff's legacy in the space mirrors our own, with deep experience inside professional services organizations building technology and digital practices, as well as almost 20 years in retained executive search."

"I chose to focus my career on talent and recruitment because of the lasting impact – both for people and organizations. Taking the time to deeply understand the needs and values of the executives and organizations we serve is the best way to ensure alignment and longevity," said Harms. "At Beecher Reagan, we measure ourselves by long-term retention rates of the leaders we place, as well as the value they add for the firms we serve."

About Beecher Reagan

Beecher Reagan, LLC is the premier retained search firm for transformational leadership in Digital & Technology, Professional Services and Private Equity. The firm connects game-changing executive leaders with firms seeking rapid growth and sustained results. We combine a formidable network of leaders with decades of quantitative behavioral data to connect the right talent with the right purpose in the right culture – maximizing the potential of the leaders and firms we serve. Connect with us at www.beecherreagan.com.

SOURCE Beecher Reagan

Also from this source

Beecher Reagan Welcomes Brad Pierce as Managing Director

Beecher Reagan Welcomes Brad Pierce as Managing Director

Beecher Reagan, the premier retained search firm for transformational leadership in professional services and private equity, today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.