Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Debuts Virtual Reality Ranch Tours at FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

In addition to debuting virtual reality videos, as the exclusive protein sponsor of the 2018 FOOD & WINE Classic, the Beef Checkoff funded Beef. It's What's For Dinner. will showcase all things beef at the event. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk with ranchers about what it's like to raise cattle and produce beef, watch a beef cutting demonstration by a meat scientist, and sample on-trend beef recipes.

"We know people want to learn more about where their food comes from, but not everyone can visit a farm or ranch," said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president, Global Marketing and Research for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "Our new 360-degree videos offer an opportunity to learn more about how cattle are raised and become immersed in ranching experiences from anywhere at any time."

The three 360-degree videos transport the viewer to a ranch to experience some of the different ways cattle are raised.

Triple U Ranch – A look around Triple U Ranch shows a family-owned diversified farm and ranch in Iowa where they have a cow-calf operation, a small feedyard, and grow crops to feed to their cattle. The ranch was started in the 1940's and has been in the family and had cattle on it ever since. Jessica Utesch Wilson , who manages the mama cow and calf part of the ranch, was raised there and is raising her kids on the land.

"We are excited to be part of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen," added Harrison. "Cattle farmers and ranchers care deeply about the beef they produce, and it is an honor to showcase their hard work and highlight beef, from pasture to plate, at one of the world's premier food and wine festivals."

For a look at all things beef including the 360-degree videos, information on cuts and cookery, a robust collection of beef recipes, and the video that relaunched the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

