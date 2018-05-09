Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Salutes Moms with Mother's Day Cards (And a Few Great Recipes)

"Cattle farmers and ranchers work hard around the clock to provide families across the country with great tasting beef," said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president, Global Marketing and Research for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the beef checkoff. "In addition to raising cattle, ranch Moms raise their kids and take care of the family, so it's especially important to us at Beef. It's What's For Dinner. to recognize their hard work and we think these fun cattle themed cards are the perfect solution."

To show Mom she is truly appreciated, don't forget to cook her a special meal using a recipe from the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Mother's Day collection where you can find these recipes and many more.

Savory Beef Brunch Waffles

Succulent Filet in a Field of Greens

Beef Sticky Buns

For more great recipes visit www.BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.

CONTACT: Autumn Velez, 303-850-3445, avelez@beef.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beef-its-whats-for-dinner-salutes-moms-with-mothers-day-cards-and-a-few-great-recipes-300645531.html

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association

Related Links

https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/

