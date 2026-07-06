Beef Loving Texans and Kampgrounds of America Launch 'Savor the Texas Outdoors' Campaign

New partnership encourages Texans to reconnect with the outdoors through grilling, camping inspiration and free community events

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by growing interest in nostalgic camping experiences, Beef Loving Texans and Kampgrounds of America (KOA) have launched Savor the Texas Outdoors, a new summer campaign celebrating campsite grilling and the memories made when beef brings people together.

The campaign taps into a growing consumer interest in outdoor recreation and nostalgic camping experiences. According to KOA's annual 2026 Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report, 50% of consumers are interested in reliving childhood camping memories, while 55% plan to tent camp this year and 44% are interested in learning outdoor cooking.

"Whether it's a camping trip, an RV getaway or a backyard cookout, some of our favorite memories are made around beef," said Rachel Chou, Director of Consumer Marketing for Beef Loving Texans. "Savor the Texas Outdoors is about helping Texans reconnect with those simple moments, like gathering outside, sharing a great meal and creating new memories with family and friends."

Throughout the summer, Texans can engage with Savor the Texas Outdoors through outdoor cooking content, grilling recipes, camping inspiration, a free downloadable camping guide and a chance to win a weekend getaway to the new Fredericksburg KOA Resort, opening September 1, 2026. The campaign will also feature a series of free public events hosted at KOA campgrounds across Texas.

Leading the experience is Beef Loving Texans Pitmaster and Grill Master Jerry McPherson, host of the organization's popular Smoke Lab events. Throughout July and August, McPherson will visit select KOA campgrounds across Texas to teach attendees how to grill a steak and utilize leftovers for more great campsite meals while sharing approachable outdoor cooking and grilling techniques that campers, backyard grillers and outdoor enthusiasts can use all season long.

In addition to the live grilling class, event attendees can enjoy complimentary beef-inspired food, music, lawn games and family-friendly campground activities designed to celebrate the simple pleasures of summer outdoors. The events offer Texans of all ages an opportunity to gather around great beef meals, learn new outdoor cooking skills and experience the camping traditions that continue to inspire today's outdoor travelers. Attendance is free, but advance registration is required as space is limited. Texans can reserve their spot here.

Experiences will take place at select KOA campgrounds across Texas, including:

"We're seeing more travelers seek experiences that help them slow down and reconnect with the people around them," said Ethan Rafei, Vice President of the Texas KOA Owners Association. "Whether it's gathering around the grill, enjoying a meal outdoors or introducing a new generation to camping traditions, these are the kinds of experiences campers are increasingly seeking today."

For additional recipes, great outdoor cooking inspiration and campaign information, visit BeefLovingTexans.com/Savor-Texas-Outdoors.

About Beef Loving Texans

Beef Loving Texans is the consumer-facing brand of the Texas Beef Council and a community built to celebrate the endless flavors, stories and experiences that make beef a Texas tradition. Through recipes, cooking inspiration and expert resources, Beef Loving Texans helps Texans discover new ways to savor every meal and create meaningful moments around the table. Learn more at BeefLovingTexans.com.

About Texas Beef Council

The Texas Beef Council (TBC) is a non-profit organization funded by Texas farmers and ranchers through the national Beef Checkoff program and the Texas state Beef Checkoff program. Checkoff dollars are used to increase domestic and/or international demand for beef through programs of promotion, research and education. The organization is directed by a 20-member board of cattlemen, representing the state's 149,000 beef farmers and ranchers.

About Kampgrounds of America

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land," the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

SOURCE Texas Beef Council