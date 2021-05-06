Beeline Acquires JoinedUp To Meet High-Volume, Shift-Based Workforce Demand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the pioneer of the world's first extended workforce platform, today announced the acquisition of JoinedUp, a high-volume workforce solution catering to the challenges and complexities experienced in the field with shift-based temporary labor. The acquisition further affirms Beeline's market leadership position as the only global platform with end-to-end capabilities and functionality for clients to source and manage the full spectrum of the extended workforce.

While vendor management systems (VMS) have traditionally serviced some high-volume staffing, they have not been widely adopted due to the complexities in managing this labor category at the operational site level. The market has long sought a global solution focused on the workflow and nuances associated with shift work. JoinedUp's workforce management solution caters to shift-based work with its innovative approach to order fulfillment, scheduling, availability, time entry, and invoicing. This integration uniquely equips Beeline to better serve all contingent workforce needs for its existing clients while also allowing the company to serve new markets and customers where shift-based work is the dominant source of an organization's non-employee labor.

Doug Leeby, Beeline CEO, said, "High-volume, shift-based work is about one thing- fulfilling open shifts. JoinedUp allows us to offer an elegant and efficient solution that benefits both the client's site personnel as well as the staffing firms responsible for servicing this highly dynamic environment. We now provide the head office with compliance and visibility and field operations with scheduling, time & attendance, and complex rate calculations. JoinedUp has built an incredible team and a proven product. We look forward to introducing these integrated solutions to our clients."

"Managing high-volume, shift-based assignments is massively inefficient today, creating one of the biggest pain points for companies and workers alike," said Adam Thompson, JoinedUp co-founder and owner. "Organizations need to fill openings quickly; workers need an easy way to find shifts. When we take JoinedUp's capabilities and pair them with Beeline's extensive client base all over the world, we will have a huge impact on these pain points and enable better productivity for enterprises, staffing firms, and workers alike."

Shoosmiths LLP served as legal counsel to Beeline. JoinedUp leveraged financial advisement from ICON Corporate Finance Ltd, legal counsel from Osborne Clarke LLP, and tax advisement from RSM UK Group LLP.

About JoinedUp

Headquartered in London, JoinedUp creates software for the new world of work. Its cloud-based tools join-up recruiters, workers, and end-hirers in a single platform that makes temporary staffing simple. JoinedUp works with companies to eliminate unnecessary administration resulting in greater efficiencies. JoinedUp will maintain its name and operate as a division within Beeline.

About Beeline

Beeline pioneered the world's first extended workforce platform to solve the complexities of managing the modern workforce. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent spend spanning more than 20 years, its intelligence-driven platform transforms how businesses engage, manage, and optimize external talent across more than 120 countries. Enterprises benefit from our unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

