Beeline Named 2025 Global Market Leader in VMS Technology by Ardent Partners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline has been named a Global Market Leader in Ardent Partners' 2025 VMS Technology Advisor report . Ardent Partners recognized Beeline's strong performance across innovation and extended workforce management, naming the company an Elite Performer in all four evaluated categories: AI Innovation, SOW & Services Procurement, Direct Sourcing, and Total Talent Management.

According to the report, Beeline's strengths include AI-driven intelligence, industry-leading SOW and services procurement capabilities, and advanced skills-based hiring intelligence. The report highlights Beeline's Enterprise platform as a benchmark for extended workforce management, citing its self-service configurability, robust partner ecosystem, and AI foundation that supports requisitioning, analytics, and supplier management.

The report also notes Beeline's introduction of agentic AI, designed to combine human-in-the-loop decision-making with skills-based intelligence to improve hiring and workforce deployment. Beeline's skills proximity scoring extends beyond traditional candidate-to-job matching by incorporating matched, inferred, and missing skills, as well as cultural and soft-skill alignment—key enablers of effective skills-based hiring.

"Organizations are asking VMS providers to support more than traditional contingent labor workflows," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners and author of the report. "In our 2025 evaluation, Beeline scored strongly across the areas we assessed, including AI innovation and services procurement, supporting its placement as a Global Market Leader and Elite Performer."

Ecosystem momentum was another factor in Ardent Partners' evaluation. The report points to Beeline's expanded portfolio—Beeline Enterprise, Beeline Professional, JoinedUp, and the newly acquired MBO Partners —as evidence of its leadership in managing the full spectrum of the extended workforce, including independent contractors often outside traditional contingent workforce programs.

"As the way work gets done evolves, our job is simple: make it easier to access the right skills and run programs that work," said Colleen Tiner, Beeline CPO. "Ardent Partners' recognition affirms our focus on visibility, compliance, and decision support, delivered by a team that shows up when it counts."

The full report can be found here .

About The 2025 VMS Technology Advisor

The 2025 VMS Technology Advisor from Ardent Partners and the Future of Work Exchange is designed to help HR, procurement, and talent acquisition leaders navigate the evolving VMS landscape. The report evaluates leading VMS providers across core contingent workforce functionality, services procurement and SOW management, AI capabilities, partner ecosystems, total talent alignment, and Future of Work readiness, providing practical guidance for organizations seeking to modernize their extended workforce strategies.

About Beeline

For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to achieve competitive advantages with their extended workforce. The Beeline Extended Workforce Platform provides the visibility necessary to mitigate risks, realize cost savings, and adapt to dynamic business needs. With tailored solutions focused on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients can leverage Beeline products that meet their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, organizations can connect their extended workforce data across all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems. Explore more at beeline.com.

