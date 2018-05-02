Beeline and EverHive Partner to Serve their Mutual Clients

EverHive is vendor neutral and offers a number of solutions that can be built and customized to match its clients' needs. Solutions range from fully managed end-to-end contingent workforce programs to support for Internally Managed Programs (IMP). These solutions are designed to fit clients' workforces and cultures and to drive savings.

"Beeline consistently strives to bring customers the most innovative ways to elevate and evolve their non-employee workforce, and the partnership with EverHive will provide organizations additional access to experts and solutions that will accomplish just that," said Brian Hoffmeyer, SVP Market Strategies. "EverHive brings a unique approach in offering organizations an opportunity to self-manage while reducing the concerns they have with doing so."

Beeline and EverHive's joint customers now have access to the expertise of industry leaders who architect their entire contingent worker programs, with the option of having EverHive serve as their vendor-neutral hybrid Managed Service Provider (MSP). As part of the end-to-end solution, EverHive builds out strong SOW and direct sourcing models that can be maximized via Beeline's Self-Sourcing tool and SOW platform.

"We pride ourselves on partnering with industry leaders to ensure we are bringing the latest technology, services, and best-in-breed expertise to our clients," says Brandon Moreno, president of EverHive. "As the industry evolves at a dramatic pace, the foundation of our enterprise is based on agility, thought leadership, and unyielding collaboration. The strong partnership between Beeline and EverHive allows us to offer clients an expanded portfolio of a proven and trusted technology provider that works hand in hand with our customized solutions," Moreno adds.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability, mitigate risk, and attain qualified talent by utilizing the extended workforce.

Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From over 15 locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About EverHive

EverHive and its team have armed some of the largest companies in the world with contingent workforce solutions and tools needed to successfully manage their contingent worker programs. As vanguards of the global workforce, EverHive is one of the few companies in the world guiding top-grossing corporations in maximizing their contingent worker programs. To learn more, visit everhive.com.

