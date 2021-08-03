Beeline and HiredScore Announce Partnership to Unlock Total Talent Acquisition at Enterprise Scale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the non-employee workforce, and HiredScore , the leading provider of compliant and ethical human resource intelligence, announced a strategic partnership to help the world's largest, most innovative companies unlock Total Talent Acquisition.

Beeline's partnership with HiredScore enables enterprises to achieve their Total Talent Acquisition and HR transformation goals. By applying HiredScore's proven bias-mitigating artificial intelligence (AI) to the rich talent data within Beeline Extended Workforce Platform, organizations receive unprecedented insight and access to the remarkable talent within their extended workforce in less time, with lower vacancy and procurement costs.

"This innovative solution provided by Beeline and HiredScore will help us quickly find the best candidates, across multiple 'talent haystacks,' freeing up my team to do more high-touch recruiting," said Greg Muccio, director of talent acquisition at Southwest Airlines.

"Many of our clients are experiencing rapid growth in hiring, both full time and contingent labor, and are under pressure to fulfill needs faster than ever before," said Colleen Tiner , Beeline's senior vice president of strategy and product. "Welcoming HiredScore to our platform ecosystem enables instant rediscovery and redeployment of qualified workers to accelerate time-to-fill, improve quality and screening fairness, and reduce cost."

"Given increasing workforce agility demands, high costs of vacancy, and shifting skills needs, the intelligent connection between Beeline and HiredScore brings tremendous business value," said Athena Karp , HiredScore's CEO and Founder. "Our clients find that the majority of talent in their existing People systems, including the VMS, are unutilized and could fill a majority of job and project needs, while ensuring compliance and fairness."

As the future of work continues to evolve, total talent strategies are imperative for enterprises to meet ambitious and impactful goals. Beeline and HiredScore are providing a foundation for Total Talent Acquisition that enables HR and procurement teams to fulfill their business stakeholders' needs in less time with better quality and greater predictability, while ensuring compliance and data privacy, and enabling diversity agendas.

About Beeline

Beeline pioneered the world's first extended workforce platform to solve the complexities of managing the modern workforce. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent spend spanning more than 20 years, its intelligence-driven platform transforms how businesses engage, manage, and optimize external talent across more than 120 countries. Enterprises benefit from the company's unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit beeline.com .

About HiredScore

HiredScore makes hiring fairer and more efficient by enabling the largest, most innovative companies to progress human resource transformation agendas across 150 countries to continually achieve business goals while also unlocking social goals. HiredScore's proprietary AI for talent acquisition and talent management proactively mitigates bias with customized-by-client human resource intelligence that seamlessly connects to data and systems to drive optimal and fair decisions. With a decade of expertise, HiredScore powers the Fortune 500 in understanding and connecting work and all talent types, from internal, external, active, passive, perm and the extended workforce. To learn more, visit hiredscore.com .

