Beeline and TalentNet Create Partnership to Transform Workforce Talent Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the extended workforce, announced today a tightly integrated partnership with TalentNet. The partnership allows Beeline to complement its best-in-class direct sourcing solutions with the leading private talent pool solution in the market.

TalentNet provides a complete talent acquisition and curation platform that leverages the inherent power of clients' brands to build private talent pools of readily available workers with desirable skills, resulting in faster time to fill and lower costs.

"By integrating our direct sourcing solution with TalentNet's talent acquisition and curation platform, Beeline can offer customers a seamless and unified user experience, from requisition to financial settlement and reporting," said Doug Leeby, Beeline's CEO. "It was important for us to offer our clients and partners a frictionless experience."

"Users will access their talent pools using our vendor management system just as they do today with one login, one user interface, and peace of mind from our robust enterprise-grade security," Leeby added. "Meanwhile, job seekers will benefit from the convenience and candidate-focused experience TalentNet offers. Talent pools are proving to be an important and strategic addition to traditional contingent labor sourcing models. Now, within weeks, our clients can have their own talent pools up and running."

"TalentNet is excited to work with Beeline to deliver seamless interoperability between our unique human capital management software and Beeline's innovative contingent workforce technology," said Amber O'Reilley, TalentNet's president and co-founder. "We believe that this partnership will deliver great value to enterprise organizations by reducing labor acquisition time and costs while delivering higher-quality talent."

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About TalentNet

Founded in 2013, TalentNet has been helping leading organizations utilize their brands to attract, engage and curate contingent labor talent. As the first platform of its kind, TalentNet has designed the most advanced talent pooling and direct- sourcing platform in the industry, powered by best-in-class proprietary AI functionality, including job & skill matching and applicant ranking and a full suite of applicant tracking curation functionality. TalentNet is a recognized Google Talent Cloud Partner, incorporating Google Job Discovery and Google Profile Search to further bolster our AI capabilities. Through the TalentNet platform, leading organizations have seen exceptional results in building a strong, highly engaged private talent pools.

TalentNet is a privately held company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The TalentNet platform supports clients across the globe managing over 100 languages and currencies. The TalentNet team consists of former contingent labor program owners, procurement professionals and staffing experts, combining to bring the most advanced direct-source platform in the industry. To learn more, visit TalentNet.com

