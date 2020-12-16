Beeline and The Mom Project Create Diverse, Socially Conscious Talent Cloud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce, and The Mom Project, the nation's leading digital talent marketplace and community focused on women and diversity, are excited to announce Beeline Diverse Talent Cloud powered by The Mom Project, an inclusive platform designed to rapidly accelerate holistic diversity within Fortune 2000 external workforces.

The gig economy has been on a steady rise in Corporate America for many years, with COVID-19 heightening the need for agile, flexible and highly skilled work. New remote work policies are expanding many of these opportunities to a large, more diverse population. In the next 10 years, enterprise gig work is forecast to grow by 40%, and within that growth, technology-enabled communities, or talent clouds, have been growing at 19% year over year.

With the launch of Diverse Talent Cloud, Beeline and The Mom Project are taking a significant step towards ensuring that equal representation is at the forefront of these workplace transformation trends. Diversity isn't just a metric to strive for, but an integral part of a successful company, serving as a key driver of innovation. According to a McKinsey & Co. study , diverse teams outperform their less-diverse peers by 25-36% as these companies develop more relevant products and services because they are more in tune with customers' ever-changing needs. Their adaptability is a result of varying backgrounds and perspectives resulting in an array of insights, ideas and solutions.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives typically address companies' full-time labor, but neglect their equally important extended workforce," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "We don't believe that is due to a lack of desire, but rather a lack of viable and easily implementable solutions. Diverse Talent Cloud is an effective, plug-and-play answer. Our values are closely aligned with those of The Mom Project and we have enjoyed a strong, results-based partnership for over a year. Together, we will help companies achieve their DE&I goals."

The Mom Project was created to ensure women can choose to remain active in the workforce through every stage of their lives. Since launching in 2016, The Mom Project has become the leading career destination for women, connecting more than 350,000 moms, dads, and allies to over $100 million in economic opportunity. Beeline Diverse Talent Cloud powered by The Mom Project will extend The Mom Project's inclusive technology built to address the needs of women and women of color to a wider circle of holistic diversity, including gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and veteran status.

Beeline will offer access to Diverse Talent Cloud to hundreds of leading companies, including nearly a third of Fortune 500 enterprises, who use Beeline's workforce platform to source and manage their external workforces.

In 2019, U.S. enterprises spent approximately $140 billion on project-based work, while the number of professionals participating in the global gig economy grew to over 40 percent of the world's total workforce. With employers increasing their emphasis on workplace diversity amid growing demand for skilled talent, Beeline and The Mom Project are well positioned to connect skilled workers with opportunities tailored to their needs.

A portion of all funds spent through Diverse Talent Cloud are donated to MomProject.org 501c3 and the RISE initiative , which aims to elevate 10,000 women of color over the next three years by providing scholarships to highly sought-after technology certificate programs.

"Diverse Talent Cloud harnesses the power and reach of both Beeline and The Mom Project to not only ensure companies have the largest possible highly skilled talent pool of diverse candidates, but to level the playing field for talent who often struggle to gain access to the best project-based opportunities," said Allison Robinson, CEO and founder of The Mom Project. "While we focus on elevating inclusion today, it is equally important to accelerate progress for tomorrow. It's a virtuous circle."

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com .

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leader in helping businesses attract and retain female talent. With a community of more than 350,000 talented professionals connecting to 2,000+ companies, The Mom Project is committed to building a better workplace by harnessing the oft-overlooked intellectual workplace power of moms. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, and has raised $36M in funding to date. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a Strategic Advisor in early 2020 to further mobilize the mission .

