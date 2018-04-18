Beeline Announces Converged Platform Using Both Legacy Vendor Management Systems at Annual Customer Conference

With the completion of phase one of the company's convergence strategy, both original Vendor Management Systems (VMS) are now able to leverage the Horizon architecture via Beeline One. Beeline One gives customers more flexibility, scalability, stability, and performance—with no migration required.

Beeline is dramatically modernizing the VMS experience, enabling customers to do more with less effort. With Beeline One, customers can:

Search without boundaries: For example, a single search for someone's name will return users, assignments, requisitions, timesheets, etc. For Supplier and Program Office users, this will extend across the client instances that are linked to Beeline One.

Personalize manager experiences: The platform understands managers' preferences and personalizes their experience to speed up tasks, such as requests and assignment extensions.

Automate work with bots: This will help reduce repetitive, time-consuming tasks. With Beeline Assistant enabled to perform common tasks and answer frequent questions, customer and partner resources are better allocated to more valuable efforts.

Give IT teams easier access to data: Modernized data services will soon empower IT teams, which means real-time communication between connected systems like provisioning, identity management, HRIS, and business intelligence tools.

"We continue to focus on being the best global solution for the non-employee workforce and by doing so, we have refined our talent-focused strategy to include technology that is accessible anywhere and everywhere," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "Regardless of platform, supplier, MSP, or talent provider, all Beeline users now have one unified experience which grants visibility, enables functionality, and helps users to work smarter."

For Managed Service Providers (MSP), Beeline One delivers a tremendous value, giving them one login for all of their VMS customers. This includes a consolidated view of key data across all customers, bots to automate tedious tasks, and data services to make it easier to create and support each MSP's unique analytics products.

The Beeline One unified experience was unveiled at the 2018 Beeline Conference (April 16-18, Amelia Island, Fla.), which attracted more attendees and industry sponsors than ever before. Over 400 human resources, procurement, and contingent workforce professionals joined leaders from around the world for executive briefings, seminars, a technology expo, and presentations by experts on both personal and professional development.

