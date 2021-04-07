Beeline appoints Michael Schiappa as Chief Procurement Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, today announced that veteran procurement executive Michael Schiappa has joined the company as Chief Procurement Officer. With more than two decades of experience in talent procurement and workforce strategy, Schiappa will strengthen Beeline's position as the leading people-focused provider of contingent workforce management solutions by driving best-in-class procurement operations.

Most recently, Schiappa served as vice president and head of global procurement services at MetLife, where he drove initiatives to re-engineer third-party risk management, contingent labor, data analytics, and supplier diversity, as well as global procurement strategy and planning. At MetLife, he was responsible for double-digit growth in spend under management while building a world-class team, deploying digital transformation technologies, and implementing a global governance structure for strategic sourcing.

"Mike Schiappa brings a unique set of skills and Fortune 500 sourcing experience to our mission of connecting businesses to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "Mike is a strategic CPO with a strong bias for action. He was an early adopter of Vendor Management Systems and understands the complexities of multiple spend categories, capturing all staff augmentation and SOW based labor to drive impressive efficiencies and cost savings at MetLife. His experience will prove invaluable in helping us execute on our product vision as well as in helping our clients deploy a best-in-class strategy for their external labor."

In addition to leading global procurement transformation efforts at MetLife, Schiappa led the company's supplier diversity program. He has also been a member of the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council. Schiappa will be instrumental in helping Beeline accelerate its DE&I initiatives.

Beeline pioneered the world's first extended workforce platform to solve the complexities of managing the modern workforce. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent spend spanning more than 20 years, its intelligence-driven platform transforms how businesses engage, manage, and optimize external talent across more than 120 countries. Enterprises benefit from our unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

