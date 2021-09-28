Beeline Appoints Rodrigo Alcaine to Oversee JoinedUp North America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, today announced Rodrigo Alcaine has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of North America Sales and Operations for JoinedUp, the company's high-volume workforce division.

Alcaine spent 13 years as a leader in the staffing industry, most recently as Vice President and Head of Technology and Science at Adecco US and member of Adecco's executive leadership team. Also a member of the Adecco Group North American Diversity & Inclusion Council, Alcaine was honored by Staffing Industry Analysts' "40 Under 40" list of rising young executives for 2021.

Autumn Vaupel, Beeline Chief Operating Officer said, "Through the acquisition of JoinedUp earlier this year, we are able to offer an elegant and efficient solution for managing high-volume, shift-based work in highly dynamic environments. Rodrigo Alcaine brings an equally dynamic leadership style, which helps us introduce these powerful, new integrated solutions to our clients and partners."

"JoinedUp by Beeline provides tremendous value for the customers we serve, for staffing firms, and for the workers they engage," said Alcaine. "We make it easy for employers and their site managers to meet staffing requirements while also simplifying the way suppliers manage their high-volume workforce."

Beeline acquired UK-based JoinedUp in May of this year, creating a global solution focused specifically on the workflow and nuances associated with shift-based work. The Beeline JoinedUp integration uniquely serves all contingent workforce needs for its existing clients, including the needs of enterprises, staffing firms, and workers alike. Beeline is experiencing significant growth in new markets where shift-based work is the dominant source of an organization's non-employee labor.

About JoinedUp

JoinedUp, a division of Beeline, creates software for the new world of work. Its cloud-based tools join-up recruiters, workers, and end-hirers in a single platform that makes temporary staffing simple. JoinedUp works with companies to eliminate unnecessary administration resulting in greater efficiencies.

About Beeline

Beeline pioneered the world's first extended workforce platform to solve the complexities of managing the modern workforce. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent spend spanning more than 20 years, its intelligence-driven platform transforms how businesses engage, manage, and optimize external talent across more than 120 countries. Enterprises benefit from our unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

