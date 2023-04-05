Beeline focuses on technology to meet future workforce demands in uncertain economy

Recent Beeline advancements have helped move companies closer to total talent visibility while allowing them to easily manage shifting workforce needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, is evolving its platform to provide clients with an even greater view of their total workforce and audit-ready compliance for today's strategic mix of employees and non-employees. As workforce demands are seeing their greatest swings in decades, Beeline's platform is helping organizations handle these shifts with a complete view into their total workforce.

2022 was a pivotal year for Beeline. In May, Stone Point Capital became majority investor in Beeline, allowing the company to accelerate several planned technology advancements. The move illustrated a commitment to both the Beeline platform and its importance in the human capital management industry.

Beeline made substantial investments last year to prepare the company for this technology evolution, including acquiring extended workforce solutions provider Utmost; launching a talent experience that gives extended workers full control over personal data; and upgrading its Hiring Manager Experience (HMX) to simplify the user interface. Beeline has since achieved 100% adoption with HMX.

Doug Leeby, Beeline CEO, said, "The future of work requires technology that goes beyond simply managing segments of the workforce to truly driving the talent decisions that impact the entire organization. Beeline's technology allows one complete view of data for all workers, regardless of classification, that organizations can use to make critical decisions."

Leeby added, "With today's workforce now roughly half employee and half contingent, separate and siloed tech solutions don't work anymore. Beeline's technology makes it possible for procurement and HR to work alongside each other."

One Fortune 500 partner shared, "We have built a strong and collaborative relationship with Beeline over the years to provide breakthrough workforce solutions, most notably in the areas of diversity, workforce analytics, and direct sourcing. Over this past year, our combined teams worked closer together than ever before to build some of the most innovative solutions in the marketplace. A true testament to an outstanding partnership is one that continues to evolve and innovate – together. The Beeline team has truly become an extension of our team, and I could not be more excited for our future success."

A year of advancements and achievements

The addition of Utmost's technology to the Beeline platform allows Beeline to provide clients with employee and non-employee data under one view while enhancing compliance capabilities for the total organization. As compliance requirements have increased in number and variance depending on geography, Beeline's solution cuts compliance costs and keeps penalties down.

It also allows Beeline to offer new solutions for smaller and mid-sized companies that want to adopt an extended workforce platform to manage their contingent labor, a solution historically leveraged only by larger enterprises. More details on how organizations will benefit from these advancements will soon be released.

Beeline's 2022 introduction of a new talent experience put worker privacy front and center, enabling contingent workers to self-report and maintain their own PII (personally identifiable information) through a private account. Beeline is the first and only extended workforce platform to offer workers this level of autonomy and control.

Industry analysts acknowledged the company's innovation in various ways last year:

Beeline was named the top VMS for Provider Strength and Key Provider for 2022 by Ardent Partners.

Everest Group recognized Beeline as a Leader and Star Performer in its report "Vendor Management System (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment with Technology Vendor Landscape 2022."

Beeline was recognized on the Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know list.

Executives Autumn Vaupel , Teresa Creech , and Manuel Roger were named to various Staffing Industry Analysts recognition lists.

Additional Beeline 2022 successes include:

10% increase in clients year-over-year, in addition to Utmost customers gained from the acquisition

98% year-over-year customer retention

21% year-over-year growth in spend under management, on top of additional Utmost portfolio

About Beeline:

Beeline powers the future of work with the world's first extended workforce platform. Our intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform manages more than 30 million contingent, shift-based, project-based, and independent workers and enables total talent visibility and compliance for the entire workforce.

As the pioneer of vendor management systems (VMS), Beeline understands the future of work is fueled by technology that enables the limitless potential of every business and every individual. Our AI-powered software delivers insights and tools needed to manage the modern world of work.

With the most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals around the world, we help businesses across more than 120 countries meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

