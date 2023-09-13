Beeline launches two products to address previously unmet extended workforce challenges

Beeline accelerates innovation in 2023, leveraging 20+ years of experience and customer insight, with the introduction of new products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, has unveiled two groundbreaking products to address workforce challenges previously unmet by the workforce industry, Beeline Professional and Global Workforce Intelligence.

With over two decades of experience, Beeline has played a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of the extended workforce industry. Recognizing two of the industry's most significant shortcomings - vendor management systems (VMS) have been built for the enterprise level, and the full potential of talent visibility and compliance remains untapped - Beeline has launched its newest offerings on the Beeline Extended Workforce Platform.

Beeline Professional meets the unique needs of new and growing extended workforce programs. It is the first easy-to-activate VMS with pre-configured templates, workflows, dashboards, and reports modeled after best-in-class programs. Beeline Professional brings the value of scalable extended workforce management, automation, and efficiency to companies that spend between $1M - $25M annually on non-employee labor.

Doug Leeby, Beeline CEO, emphasized, "For far too long, extended workforce solutions have catered to enterprises and ignored the unique needs of mid-sized programs. Using insights from over the last 20+ years in the industry, Beeline Professional is uniquely tailored to meet the core needs of mid-sized programs without compromising quality and innovation."

Until now, the enterprise has struggled to have full visibility across its entire extended workforce. Global Workforce Intelligence solves this challenge by ingesting data from not just the company's VMS, but the remaining systems that house external workers not being captured in the VMS. This total workforce visibility enables comprehensive accounting, analysis, and proactive risk mitigation across the full extended workforce. Global Workforce Intelligence works with any VMS, not just Beeline's.

A leading global biopharmaceutical company shared their success with the new Global Workforce Intelligence product, stating, "Now we can see everything in one place. We've figured out the real root cause of why things are the way they are, and we're making better strategic workforce decisions. We're 99-100% compliant. Global Workforce Intelligence is the biggest opportunity for talent leaders in the next 5-8 years."

Extended workers constitute an essential component of an organization's overall workforce and talent strategy. Beeline's mission is to empower companies to gain a competitive advantage by optimizing their extended workforce. The introduction of these two innovative products is yet another step by Beeline in realizing that mission.

Leeby added, "We help companies overcome the complexities of the modern workforce. Beeline's solutions are filling gaps that have previously hindered the optimization of the extended workforce, enabling organizations to maximize every member of their workforce and gain a clear competitive market advantage."

About Beeline

For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to drive competitive advantages with their extended workforce. Beeline Extended Workforce Platform gives companies the visibility needed to mitigate risk, achieve cost savings, and meet dynamic business needs.

With tailored solutions that solely focus on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients leverage Beeline products that fit their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, clients can connect their extended workforce data from all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems.

Join the list of renowned brands benefiting from Beeline's deeply seasoned experts, collaborative innovation, and industry-leading partner network. Explore more at beeline.com.

