Beeline named 'Market Leader' in 2020 VMS Technology Advisor Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce, announced today that Ardent Partners named Beeline a "Market Leader" in its inaugural 2020 VMS Technology Advisor report. Evaluated against seven other vendor management system (VMS) providers, Beeline was cited as a leader for "Provider Strength," based on service delivery, global footprint, product roadmap, product vision, Future of Work readiness, and total workforce/talent management prowess.

"Beeline is considered the market's largest independent provider of Vendor Management System technology and is one of the most mature platforms available today," said Christopher J. Dwyer, vice president of research at Ardent Partners and author of the report. "At the same time, the company has enthusiastically embraced progressive concepts, including direct sourcing and AI-led workforce management, to bolster its reputation as a forward-thinking and innovative VMS provider."

Ardent's 2020 VMS Technology Advisor is designed to help human resources and procurement executives navigate the VMS solution provider landscape, accelerate the Request-For-Proposal (RFP) and solution selection process, and maximize the value generated from investments in VMS technology. Ardent Partners evaluated the market's top VMS solution providers across a number of qualitative and quantitative factors including VMS solution functionality, overall service delivery, global footprint, product roadmap, user experience, and customer references.

The report highlights Beeline as a "Market Leader," citing six important attributes:

The deepest talent technology ecosystem in the market

One of the strongest SOW management/services procurement tools

Solution-wide focus on total workforce management that helps users generate total talent intelligence and enhance overall workforce planning

Nearly unrivaled rate management data due to strong third-party data sources and machine-learning driven rate intelligence

Strong candidate/profile matching due to prioritization of soft skills, AI-fueled candidate comparisons, and links to enterprise talent pools

Forward-thinking VMS that, via talent pool curation partnerships, offers users robust direct sourcing automation.

"We are very gratified for this recognition of our efforts to digitally transform the way talent is engaged and managed," said Doug Leeby, Beeline's CEO. "Ardent Partners has a deep understanding of this industry and, through their research and analysis, they have essentially defined the 'Future of Work.' We share Ardent's expectation that this future will increasingly depend on an agile mix of employee and non-employee workers. Beeline is committed to supporting our clients with the technology they will need to build an agile, resilient workforce that can give them a sustainable competitive advantage."

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

Beeline's advanced, cloud-based technologies, including fully integrated solutions for contingent staffing, services procurement, resource tracking, and talent acquisition, support more than 300 Global 2000 clients worldwide. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the strategies, processes, and technologies that drive Best-in-Class performance for procurement and finance departments within the enterprise. Since 2010, Ardent Partners has actively covered the procurement, fin-tech, and workforce solutions marketplace and produced research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and select the best-fit solutions for their needs. For more information, visit www.ardentpartners.com.

