Beeline Recognises Hays Talent Solutions as a Certified Strategic Partner

The Beeline Certified Strategic Partnership Program is an exclusive certification program only available for select Beeline partners. It allows current and future customers served by Hays' Managed Services Programs (MSP) with Beeline Vendor Management System (VMS) to capture even more benefits from their contingent workforce program.

Hays Talent Solutions and Beeline teams have collaborated to establish joint best practices, which enable higher standards in both the MSP and VMS space. By leveraging the vast amount of expertise from both service providers, customers can expect even more value from their contingent labour program. The Certified Strategic Partner status ensures Hays and Beeline are closely aligned with their strategic vision, and that such vision is delivered to their customers.

"Hays Talent Solutions has established a reputation for operational excellence, and I am delighted to welcome them as a Beeline Certified Strategic Partner," said Manuel Roger, SVP at Beeline. "With their emphasis on customer support and record of delivering benefits for their clients, Hays Talent Solutions is a valuable addition to our growing network of certified partners. Through this partnership, we will engage and manage the top-tier talent that our customers need in order to compete and succeed in this increasingly on-demand world."

"Strong relationships lie at the heart of any good contingent workforce programme, which is why formalising our continued partnership with Beeline via this certification is so important to us," said Matthew Dickason, Global Managing Director of Hays Talent Solutions. "We are committed to bringing our clients the latest and most effective solutions. Partnerships with leading technology providers, such as Beeline, are a key part of this commitment."

Beeline's certification program includes strategic alignment at the executive level, creating a joint vision, developing a joint implementation methodology, robust technology training, as well as steady state program support alignment. The certification program further enhances the partner's intimate knowledge and usage of the Beeline technology. This gives customers a superior advantage, knowing both companies are further aligned and jointly committed to the success of their program.

Beeline and Hays Talent Solutions will soon announce a series of intimate networking events where regional leaders will exchange knowledge, see innovative technologies, and learn best practices to more efficiently manage their contingent workforce.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability, mitigate risk, and attain qualified talent by utilizing the extended workforce, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About Hays Talent Solutions

Hays Talent Solutions is the workforce management division of Hays plc, providing Managed Service Programmes (MSP), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Services Procurement solutions that deliver better, faster and more cost-effective access to talent.

Hays plc (the "Group") is a leading global professional recruiting group and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The Group is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK and Asia Pacific and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe and Latin America. The Group operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles and temporary assignments. As at 31 December 2017 the Group employed 10,800 staff operating from 256 offices in 33 markets across 20 specialisms.

