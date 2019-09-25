Beeline Recognizes Pinnacle Group as a Certified Strategic Partner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the extended workforce, announced today that Pinnacle Group, a leading workforce solutions provider, has been named a Beeline Certified Strategic Partner. Pinnacle Group is the first woman and minority owned company to meet this high standard.

The Beeline Certified Strategic Partnership Program is an exclusive certification program only available for select Beeline MSP partners. It provides mutual customers assurance that both partners will offer best-in-class service and technology resources in the use of the Beeline Vendor Management System (VMS).

The certification includes robust technology training, as well as a joint implementation methodology. Pinnacle team members collaborated with the Beeline implementation team to develop a joint implementation methodology, which gives customers a more streamlined implementation process. Beeline and Pinnacle will review the methodology on an ongoing basis to identify areas of improvement and share an understanding of processes, procedures, and documentation. In addition, Pinnacle's teams will participate in Client Services workshops tailored to the needs of shared clients, which review both organizations' support processes to ensure continuous improvement.

These sessions further enhance the partner's usage of the Beeline technology and provide customers with the confidence of knowing that the companies that support them are closely aligned and jointly committed to the success of their program.

"Pinnacle Group has been a long-term partner of Beeline," said Chris Langeland, VP of Partnership Management at Beeline. "This Certification Program strengthens our relationship and enhances our ability to support mutual clients."

"Beeline and Pinnacle Group have a shared commitment to providing clients a best-in-class VMS solution," said Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group Chairman and CEO. "By becoming a Beeline Certified Strategic Partner, Pinnacle can fully leverage the power of our longstanding relationship and deep knowledge of Beeline's technology to deliver more innovative and effective talent solutions for our clients."

To qualify for and maintain certification, Pinnacle team members passed the Beeline System Certification Test, and continue to participate in joint marketing and other sponsored events, help create joint methodologies for implementation and steady state operations, and attend regularly scheduled quarterly business reviews, as well as executive meetings with key stakeholders to ensure alignment with and adherence to joint requirements and benefits.

About Beeline

Beeline is a market leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce. Award-winning business intelligence, superior technology, a global network of local knowledge, and service-driven colleagues dedicated to client success make Beeline an essential business partner for today's leading enterprises. For more information, visit beeline.com.

About Pinnacle Group

Pinnacle Group is a leading provider of workforce solutions headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1996, Pinnacle Group's core services include talent acquisition and management, managed services (MSP), and payrolling. With an unwavering commitment to client service and a specialty in analytics and emerging technologies, Pinnacle Group provides transformational outcomes to primarily Fortune 100 clients. Its Progata Talent Platform utilizes machine learning (ML) and proprietary algorithms to help match talent with opportunity and maximize utilization rates. Pinnacle Group is consistently named one of the fastest-growing companies in the country and was named fastest-growing women-owned company in the country by the Women Presidents' Organization in both 2015 and 2018. For more information, visit pinnacle1.com.

For press inquiries only, please contact:

904-527-5700

SOURCE Beeline

Related Links

http://www.beeline.com

