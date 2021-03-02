Beeline Turns Decades Of VMS Success Into The World's First Extended Workforce Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a 20-year pioneer of the vendor management system (VMS) industry, today introduced the world's first extended workforce platform, transforming how businesses engage, manage, and optimize the extended workforce, the most scalable and agile asset of modern companies.

Pushing past the limits of vendor management and a narrow, spend-focused approach, Beeline's extended workforce platform is talent-centric and intelligence-driven, designed specifically for the challenges of external workforce management today. Coupled with the high-value service delivered by its industry-leading global team, Beeline's platform addresses the needs of a dynamic, complex, and highly regulated talent category.

Today as much as 40% of a company's total workforce is made up of external talent, allowing businesses to access hard-to-find skills and ramp their workforces up or down to meet changing market needs in real time.

"The evolution of external workforce management demands a technology partner built for today's reality," said Doug Leeby, CEO, Beeline. "Our platform goes beyond the typical benefits of a VMS. It optimizes the tremendous value that external talent offers, it leverages decades of data insights, it connects and empowers the strategic workforce solution providers in a company's ecosystem, and it drives adoption by balancing an intuitive interface with robust functionality that can meet the needs of even the most global, complex external workforce programs."

With market-leading VMS functionality at its center, Beeline's cloud-based platform is built on the latest technologies available. It adds powerful layers of intelligence, connectivity, and experience to better address the complexities of modern external workforce management.

External workforce intelligence

Beeline has an extensive data set of more than 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent spend spanning more than 20 years. This, coupled with real-time workforce intelligence views and analysis, provides businesses with deep, meaningful data analytics to optimize their external workforce programs.

Meaningful user experience (UX)

Beeline's people-first dedication comes to life through its UX. Our team of expert designers, in collaboration with users, deployed its deep industry expertise to put the right functionality at the fingertips of workers, hiring managers, MSPs, and suppliers in more than 120 countries. Rather than generic workflows, the Beeline experience meets users exactly where they are.

Extended workforce connectivity

Beeline is redefining the power and possibility of extended workforce management connectivity. The Beeline partner network, a hand-picked, growing collective of best-in-class workforce solutions, goes beyond surface-level integrations to ensure systems across a company's technology stack work in concert to meet and exceed extended workforce objectives.

"Extended workforce management comes with a renewed sense of urgency and respect in our current era of work," said Christopher J. Dwyer, Vice President, Research, Ardent Partners. "Program managers need technology partners that can help them better anticipate and react to changes in the market. Beeline remains at the forefront of innovation and their aggressive new move into extended workforce management ensures they'll stay there for a long time."

About Beeline

Beeline pioneered the world's first extended workforce platform to solve the complexities of managing the modern workforce. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent spend spanning more than 20 years, its intelligence-driven platform transforms how businesses engage, manage, and optimize external talent across more than 120 countries. Enterprises benefit from our unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

Contacts

Ann Warren

[email protected]

770.328.8384

Jessica Ashcraft

Vice President of Marketing, Beeline

[email protected]

SOURCE Beeline

Related Links

http://www.beeline.com

