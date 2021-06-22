Beeline's Extended Workforce Platform Further Accelerates Double Digit Revenue Growth In 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the pioneer of the world's first extended workforce platform, is closing out the first half of 2021 with record setting double-digit revenue growth. Beeline attributes much of the accelerated growth to its launch of the world's first extended workforce platform in March of this year.

Beeline offers the only global platform with end-to-end capabilities and functionality for clients to source and manage the full spectrum of the extended workforce, which accounts for as much as 46% of a company's total workforce. The Beeline platform addresses the needs of the world's most global, complex external workforce programs and comprises an ecosystem of partners that are best-in-class with a keen focus on talent.

"Clients have really embraced our extended workforce platform, in part because of the new innovative hiring manager and analytics experiences, and the solutions provided by our thoughtfully vetted ecosystem partners," said Colleen Tiner, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product at Beeline. "Client satisfaction is up, client retention is up, and our growth this year is being fueled by leading Fortune 500 enterprise organizations. The unprecedented product adoption, both Beeline's and our partners', confirms the growing dependence on the extended workforce as a strategic driver of modern business."

Product adoption rates have skyrocketed since the introduction of the extended workforce platform. The ease and intuitiveness of the Hiring Manager Experience has increased end user adoption and decreased manager training. Beeline's move to the cloud has also reduced product implementation time by 35% and training time by 50%, enabling users to quickly get up to speed and clients to realize ROI much sooner than ever before. The company's acquisition of JoinedUp in May 2021 further solidifies Beeline's leadership position with the only platform offering clients end-to-end capabilities for both traditional assignment-based labor as well as high-volume shift-based labor.

Christopher J. Dwyer, Vice President, Research, Ardent Partners, said, "Beeline remains at the forefront of innovation and their aggressive new move into extended workforce management ensures they'll stay there for a long time."

Beeline is showcasing its technology at the 2021 Tech Expo June 22 and 23, a digital event delivering personalized strategy sessions on AI-powered workforce intelligence and business case tools, as well as discussions on critical industry topics including DE&I and managing a high-volume workforce. More than 500 attendees will join the North America event on June 22 from 11:00am – 4:30pm ET, and the Europe event on June 23 from 11:00am – 4:30pm GMT.

About Beeline

Beeline pioneered the world's first extended workforce platform to solve the complexities of managing the modern workforce. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and over $700 billion in talent spend spanning more than 20 years, its intelligence-driven platform transforms how businesses engage, manage, and optimize external talent across more than 120 countries. Enterprises benefit from our unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

Contacts

Ann Warren

[email protected]

770.328.8384

Jessica Ashcraft

Vice President of Marketing, Beeline

[email protected]

SOURCE Beeline

Related Links

http://www.beeline.com

