BeeNZ Wants to Leave a Legacy for People and the Planet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekeeping is an ancient and prestigious pursuit that has taken place around the world from time immemorial. While every region has its own beekeeping pride, few boast a reputation as high as that of the beekeepers of New Zealand. The Land of the Long White Cloud is recognized as one of the world's most respected beekeeping countries, and BeeNZ is one of its top exporters of the liquid golden food product.

This is partly due to the brand's honey products. BeeNZ is one of the top global producers of Mānuka and Kanuka honey. The former is a world-renowned superfood that stands out from other types of honey due to its clinically proven antimicrobial and wound-healing properties. The latter is unique to New Zealand and, along with being sweet, acts as an anti-inflammatory agent. While these elements already set apart the BeeNZ brand from other honey options on the market, founders David and Julie Hayes have created a set of standards that go far beyond the already impressive natural sweeteners themselves.

"We are a family-owned, B Corp-certified company," explains Julie Hayes. "We make sure that every jar of honey supports not only your health but also the well-being of the environment."

From beekeeping to extracting, processing, packing, and exporting, the Hayes and their team ensure complete integrity throughout the honey-making process. Their well-known respect for values, community, and sustainability has created an environment of trust that has played a key role in the success of their premium honey company.

BeeNZ's holistic approach to honey can be seen everywhere. For example, the company is committed to a circular economy. This starts with sourcing honey from bees that forage from flowers that grow wild and untouched across their pristine native New Zealand landscape.

BeeNZ is transparent in its business operations, as well, and publishes sustainability reports regularly. It is also Toitu Enviromark Gold Certified and even goes above and beyond by sponsoring the nonprofit Sustainable Coastlines to help reduce the plastic pollution of the world's seas. "Our goal isn't just to produce the highest quality honey in the world," Hayes concludes. "We want our work here at BeeNZ to be one that leaves a positive legacy, not just for the people we serve but for our beloved bees and the planet that we share together."

BeeNZ was founded in 2016 by David and Julie Hayes and remains a family-owned and operated company — much like a hive. The honey brand is headquartered in Katikati, New Zealand, where they harvest their country's unique Mānuka and Kanuka honey. The company is UMF™ (unique Mānuka Factor) certified as well as B Corp-certified. It also maintains several core standards, including community, sustainability, ethics, and trust. BeeNZ is respectful of the earth, the bees, its staff, and its customers. It follows nature's lead, creating each of its products with care, by one family for another. Exporting around the globe since 2016, BeeNZ Mānuka Honey is now proudly available in the USA. Learn more at www.beenz.co .

