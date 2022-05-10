Beep and Moovit Deliver Ride-Hailing Feature for Autonomous Shuttles

The Moovit app will be available to riders in Lake Nona, a 17-square mile master-planned community and advanced district in the City of Orlando, providing a more efficient mobility journey, including shortened wait times, and greater insight into their AV ride and beyond. Since September 2019, Beep has safely carried more than 50,000 passengers in Lake Nona, the largest and longest-running autonomous shuttle network at one location in the United States, connecting residential, commercial, retail, recreational, and medical services.

"Lake Nona is a great example of a smart and connected community that is achieving innovative mobility initiatives with the right partners. The combination of Moovit's consumer interface and on-demand solution, coupled with Beep's AV fleet, is a powerful one. It has the potential to expand ever more into Lake Nona and other cities in the U.S. to solve first and last-mile challenges," said Uli Gal-Oz, Moovit Vice President of Business Development.

Beep will implement Moovit's ride-hailing capabilities in additional project areas across the country including Tradition, a master-planned community by Mattamy Homes in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, and additional services areas with multiple routes.

"Moovit's ride-hailing capabilities combined with Beep's first and last-mile autonomous service will empower riders to more conveniently access key destinations in the communities we serve. This partnership will allow Beep to present a more responsive service to our passengers, further expanding access to our shuttle service to all passengers," said Clayton Tino, Beep Chief Technology Officer.

Moovit Features for Riders

Efficient Routes: Once a user launches the app and provides their destination, Moovit will display the most convenient travel options, including Beep's routes and additional multimodal journeys

Ride-Hailing: Users simply select Beep and follow the prompts to reserve a seat and hail an autonomous shuttle on one of Beep's routes

Shuttle Stop Navigation: Once the ride is booked, users are guided to a Beep pickup location within a short walking distance

Real-Time Tracking:

Before the trip, riders can track the approaching Beep shuttle in real-time and view its estimated arrival time



During the trip, users can view the route on the map, as well as the estimated time to drop-off

In February 2022, Beep announced a collaboration with BENTELER EV Systems and Mobileye, Moovit's sister company, to develop and deploy automotive-grade, fully electric, autonomous vehicles in public and private communities across North America in 2024.

About Beep

Beep delivers the next generation of mobility services utilizing driverless, electric, multi-passenger vehicles. By specializing in planning, deploying and managing advanced autonomous shuttles for both private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places and services in first-mile, last-mile mobility networks. Beep also leverages the data and learnings from its public road deployments to produce vehicle agnostic, edge solutions meant to enhance safety, access, artificial-intelligence and driverless operating capabilities of autonomous platforms. Beep delivers on a primary goal of enabling mobility-for-all with the services and software they provide. For more information visit: www.ridebeep.com

About Moovit

Moovit ( www.moovit.com ), an Intel company, is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the #1 urban mobility app. Moovit was acquired by Intel to join forces with Mobileye and accelerate the global adoption of autonomous transportation, including the launch of MoovitAV , autonomous ride sharing services.

Moovit's iOS, Android, and Web apps guide people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2012, it now serves over 1 billion users in more than 3,500 cities across 112 countries.

Moovit amasses up to six billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world's largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies, Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency and asset utilization. Industry leaders such as Uber and Cubic have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.

