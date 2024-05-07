Beep Autonomous Shuttle Service Launches at Honolulu's International Airport in First-of-its-Kind Deployment with Sustainability Partners and Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

LAKE NONA, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep, Inc., a leading provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Sustainability Partners and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) for the launch of an 18-month autonomous shuttle pilot at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu.

Beep Wiki Wiki shuttles awaiting passenger riders at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu.

"Through our partnership with Sustainability Partners, we're honored that HDOT and HNL have placed their trust in our experience, leadership and differentiated approach of safe and integrated autonomous mobility with the launch of the Miki shuttle pilot service," said Beep CEO Joe Moye. "Our fleet of turnkey shared and electric autonomous shuttles prioritizes safety and sustainability while enhancing the airport travel experience for passengers. As Beep continues to pioneer innovative partnerships with airports nationwide, this inaugural test program showcases the emerging potential of advanced solutions that can augment existing transport options everywhere, unveiling a new era of seamless, efficient passenger mobility."

The pilot program includes four autonomous and electric shuttles that can transport 11 passengers including a shuttle attendant, increasing mobility frequency and providing first- and last-mile transport options alongside the existing Wiki Wiki shuttle bus service. Shuttles will move between the airport's C Gates with three stops for Miki's short route, while a longer route will transport guests between C and G Gates with two stops. The service will be available seven days a week between 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, including holidays and weekends.

"We are pleased to work with Beep to implement an innovative new approach to passenger mobility that brings autonomous transportation technology to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport," said Hawai'i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. "Beep and the Miki shuttles embody the future of transportation across the state, supporting our larger sustainability goals while enhancing the traveler experience."

The pilot program made possible by essential infrastructure leader, Sustainability Partners, which actively supports Hawai'i in procuring electric vehicles and charging infrastructure on a per-mile cost basis.

"The leadership displayed by the Hawai'i Department of Transportation and Beep in launching the Miki shuttles for airport passengers strongly reflects their commitment to innovation and more environmentally sustainable transportation," said Sustainability Partners CEO Thomas Cain. "We are delighted to help facilitate the Hawai'i Department of Transportation's plan and look forward to watching the positive effects this will have in assisting the existing transportation system and flow of passengers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport."

About Beep

Beep delivers the next generation of autonomous, shared mobility solutions through its software and services. Specializing in planning, deploying and managing autonomous shuttles for private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places and services with autonomous networks that reduce congestion, eliminate carbon emissions, improve road safety and enable mobility for all. Beep leverages the data and learnings from its deployments to enhance and advance the safety, experience and operating capabilities of autonomous platforms. For more information visit www.ridebeep.com.

