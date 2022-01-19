Beep Selects New Chief Safety Officer and Senior Director of Transit Operations

"Safety is the cornerstone of autonomous vehicle operations. I am excited to bring my expertise in public safety to ensure our organization continues and builds upon its excellent safety record and leadership in making autonomous mobility solutions a practical reality today. Beep's robust safety protocols, which includes training for first responders and Beep Command Center (BCC) remote monitoring, help ensure our shuttles operate as safely as possible as they navigate along public roadways, in real-world environments with complex testing scenarios. I look forward to further expanding public trust of autonomous mobility across the country." – Beep CSO, Stephen Berry

As senior director of transit operations, Rodriguez will leverage nearly 15 years of experience to manage several different aspects of Beep's shuttle deployments, including operational and route planning, attendant staffing and training, first responder training and maintenance of the autonomous fleet. He works closely with autonomous shuttle suppliers to ensure the safe deployment and testing of each project. Prior to joining Beep, Mr. Rodriguez was the transit director at Council on Aging of St. Lucie – the public transit authority for St. Lucie County in Florida.

"With my background in fleet operations and maintenance, I am very excited to join the Beep team as part of the company's rapid expansion into new markets – especially as it continues to build upon the success of its mobility-as-a-service model. What sets Beep apart from other autonomous mobility providers is its deep involvement in all phases of a deployment – from advancing policy and regulation, integration into communities, the onboard experience, the development of new safer technologies and beyond. My team and I can ensure our clients receive the highest levels of service through sound operational planning and execution." – Beep Senior Director of Transit Operations, David Rodriguez

Both Berry and Rodriguez's appointments happen as Beep celebrates an extremely successful year of growth including the opening of its new headquarters in Lake Nona, Fla., its latest autonomous mobility project with the National Parks Service at Yellowstone National Park, the deployment at one of the country's premier 5G-powered smart city environments, Peachtree Corners in Georgia and the selection by Jacksonville Transportation Authority to deliver Phase I of JTA's Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) in Downtown Jacksonville.

"Stephen and David bring a tremendous amount of public transit experience to Beep, which is invaluable as we expand our leadership in advancing real-world autonomous mobility testing in the United States. With the public still learning what true autonomous mobility is, we've been educating communities across the country and earning trust alongside some of the most forward-thinking transit authorities this past year with successful and safe service implementations. Our new team members will allow us to further advance our objective of providing mobility for all while addressing the complex needs of communities and regions we serve." – Joe Moye, CEO, Beep

Beep offers turnkey managed autonomous mobility services unlike any other entity in the industry by leveraging years of experience as operators and managers of the largest and most tenured autonomous shuttle network in the United States in Lake Nona, an advanced district in the City of Orlando.

Setting Beep apart from other AV companies are their innovations in technology development and implementation of planning and managing AV fleets

Beep is also closely engaged with first responders and key community groups, including disabled and underserved citizens, in each of its projects to ensure vital community engagement, mobility equity for all and autonomous first and last mile solutions to activate and revitalize communities

For more information, or to schedule a briefing with Beep senior executives, contact [email protected].

About Beep

Beep delivers the next generation of mobility services utilizing driverless, electric, multi-passenger vehicles. By specializing in planning and managing advanced autonomous shuttles for both private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places and services in first-mile, last-mile mobility networks. Beep also leverages the data and learnings from its public road projects to produce vehicle agnostic, edge solutions meant to enhance safety, access, artificial-intelligence and driverless operating capabilities of autonomous platforms. Beep delivers on a primary goal of enabling mobility-for-all with the services and software they provide. For more information visit: www.ridebeep.com

Contact: Beep Corporate Communications

310.374.6177

[email protected]

SOURCE Beep, Inc.