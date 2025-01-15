Beep Welcomes Leslie Dello Russo as Chief People Officer and Shawn Fallon as Chief Financial Officer, Driving Continued Growth and Innovation

Leslie Dello Russo, Chief People Officer

Effective December 2, 2024, Leslie oversees full-cycle employment, company culture, and employee development initiatives to support Beep's mission of delivering transformative mobility solutions. With nearly three decades of human resources leadership experience, she has worked with companies ranging from financial services giants to high-growth technology startups. In her role at Beep, Leslie will drive the company's growth by leading talent acquisition, performance management, employee relations, leadership development, and training programs across Beep's expanding footprint.

"Leslie's deep expertise in organizational development and her passion for cultivating strong company cultures make her the ideal leader to guide Beep's people strategy during this exciting phase of growth," said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. "Her proven ability to scale teams and foster collaboration will be instrumental as we continue to build innovative mobility solutions for communities nationwide. We are thrilled to welcome Leslie to the Beep family."

Before joining Beep, Leslie held leadership roles in human resources since 2005, most recently at Luminar Technologies, and brings a strategic and people-first approach to her work as a Harvard University-trained expert in Leadership and Organizational Development.

"I am honored to join Beep at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Leslie Dello Russo, Chief People Officer at Beep. "My passion lies in helping innovative companies achieve their growth potential by empowering their people. I look forward to building on Beep's strong foundation to attract top talent, develop leaders, and foster a dynamic culture that drives success and readies for scale."

Shawn Fallon, Chief Financial Officer

Joining Beep as CFO on January 2, Shawn will lead the company's financial strategy including accounting, financial reporting, forecasting, treasury, and capital management. With over a decade of executive leadership in global finance and strategic planning, Shawn will play a key role in supporting Beep's mission and driving its business transformation.

Shawn has extensive experience advising boards and executive teams on financial matters, including portfolio management, mergers and acquisitions, and cost optimization strategies. He is recognized for his ability to deliver results, build high-performing teams, and drive operational efficiency. Shawn's leadership will be critical as Beep navigates its next stage of growth.

"Shawn's breadth of expertise in financial management and his track record of delivering measurable results make him a tremendous asset to Beep," said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. "His strategic insights and operational focus will strengthen our financial foundation and position us to capitalize on emerging opportunities. We are thrilled to have Shawn join our leadership team."

Previously, Shawn served as CFO at Signature Aviation, where he led global finance teams, implemented cost-saving initiatives, and managed mergers and acquisitions. His career has spanned industries and geographies, providing financial oversight for operations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond.

"Beep is at the forefront of redefining mobility, and I'm excited to contribute to its innovative vision," said Shawn Fallon, Chief Financial Officer at Beep. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the company's growth, optimize financial operations, and drive long-term value creation."

Shawn holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from John Carroll University.

To learn more about Beep and its leadership team, visit www.ridebeep.com.

About Beep

Beep, Inc. delivers the next generation of autonomous, electric, shared mobility networks through its AI-enabled AutonomOS™ software platform and mobility-as-a-service offerings. Specializing in planning, deploying and managing autonomous transportation services for private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places, goods and services with solutions that reduce congestion, eliminate carbon emissions, improve roadway safety and enable mobility for all. Beep utilizes artificial intelligence insights and vast data learnings from its deployments to enhance and advance the safety, rider experience, and operating capabilities of autonomous transportation platforms. For more information visit www.ridebeep.com.

