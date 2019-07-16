Beer by the Bay Music Festival Returns to Horseshoe Bay Resort with LeAnn Rimes and Roger Creager

Just 45-minutes from Austin, Horseshoe Bay Resort offers an opportunity to experience a premium music festival where every seat is steps from the artist in a scenic, lakeside oasis surrounded by stunning Texas Hill Country views.

"This is the event of the summer, at the location of the summer," said Bryan Woodward, Horseshoe Bay Resort's General Manager. "It is our seventh year bringing together the best music, breweries and food for an unforgettable weekend at Beer by the Bay."

The music festival will feature local microbrews with curated selections from Thirsty Planet Brewing Company, Revolver Brewing, Twisted X Brewing Company, Rahr & Sons Brewing Company, Four Corners Brewing, Austin Eastciders, Independence Brewing Co., Shiner Bock, Saint Archer Brewing Co., Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Save the World Brewing, Altstadt, Lake Austin Ales, Karbach Brewing Co. and Real Ale Brewing Company.

Featuring an all-you-can-eat culinary experience from Horseshoe Bay Resort's culinary team, this year's menu includes Tikka Masala Wings, Mac & Cheese Cones, Jerk Chicken Tacos and a Build Your Own Fries Station with over 90 possible creations.

"We wanted to make this festival a memorable experience for the whole family," Woodward said. "Each day showcases amazing live music acts; three on Friday and four on Saturday; with incredible food and drink pairings to complement the experience. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the overnight packages and experience our newly renovated resort."

Two-day festival passes are available as part of an overnight hotel package with rates starting at $279 per night, per person, based on double occupancy. The packages include all-you-can-eat food until 9 PM each night of the festival (on festival grounds only) and all-you-can drink craft beer tastings and non-alcoholic drink offerings until 10 PM each night (on festival grounds only).

Beer by the Bay Music Festival lineup:

Friday, August 16 (Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.)

6:30 PM Kylie Rae Harris

8:00 PM The Derailers

9:30 PM Roger Creager

Saturday, August 17 (Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Music begins at 6:00 p.m.)

6:00 PM Matt Caldwell

7:00 PM Zane Williams

8:15 PM Tomar and the FCs

9:30 PM LeAnn Rimes

For more information about the Beer by the Bay Music Festival or to book your music festival hotel package, please visit www.hsbresort.com or call 877-611-0112.

For more information on Horseshoe Bay Resort, visit www.hsbresort.com. To keep up to date on additional details of the festival, visit www.beerbyhsbresort.com.

(2019 performer images, admat and logo available upon request)

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is the original Texas lakeside resort destination. It is located 45 minutes from Austin on over 7,000 picturesque acres of the Texas Hill Country and along the spectacular shores of constant-level Lake LBJ. The AAA Four Diamond resort is the only waterfront resort in Texas and is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts management company's distinguished Latitudes lifestyle hotels and resorts division.

Horseshoe Bay Resort has invested $90 million in a property-wide renovation and new construction. The work included new guest rooms, suites, and multi-room units, as well as renovation of the golf courses and facilities, dining experiences, meeting spaces, and more. The resort also features a world-class spa and health club, tennis facilities with 14 courts, bike rentals, hiking trails, lake activities with a full-service lake marina and boat valet service, nearby wineries and a private airport. For more information and reservations visit www.hsbresort.com or call 877-611-0112.

Media Contacts:

Horseshoe Bay Resort

Bryan Woodward – General Manager

(830) 598-3969

bwoodward@hsbresort.com

Amy Taylor – Marketing Manager

(830) 598-5712

ataylor@hsbresort.com

SOURCE Horseshoe Bay Resort

Related Links

http://www.hsbresort.com

