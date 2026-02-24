Beer Girl Builds National Momentum with Multi-State Expansion and Strategic Leadership Addition

The low-ABV beer brand expands into new U.S. markets, launches nationwide online shipping, and welcomes beverage industry veteran Zech Francis to its advisory board

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beer Girl , the low-ABV beer brand based in Laguna Beach, California, today announced a series of major growth milestones that underscore its momentum within the fast-growing better-for-you beer category, including expansion into key U.S. markets, the launch of nationwide online shipping, and the addition of a seasoned beverage industry leader to its advisory board.

Multi-State Expansion & National Momentum

Beer Girl's crisp, easy-drinking low-ABV (3.5%) lagers - which are zero sugar, gluten-reduced, and brewed with corn rather than wheat - are currently available in select retail and on-premise accounts across California and Arizona. Beginning March 1, 2026, the brand will expand into additional markets through partnerships with leading distributors, including Andrews Distributing in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas; Lipman Brothers in Tennessee; Caffey & Carolina Premium Beverage in North Carolina; and across Florida with: Pepin Distributing Co, Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, Great Bay Distributors, and The Lewis Bear Co. Additional state launches are expected to follow throughout 2026 and beyond.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Beer Girl to the Andrews portfolio," said David Holt, EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Andrews Distributing . "Beer Girl truly brings a new, fresh energy to the 'lifestyle' beer category that is only elevated by their fun and eye-catching branding, focused marketing and strategic vision for the consumers they aim to attract. We're thrilled to introduce Beer Girl to an even wider audience of beer lovers across DFW!"

The expansion reflects Beer Girl's disciplined, market-by-market growth strategy, prioritizing strong distributor partnerships and on-premise visibility as the brand builds national awareness. In addition to new market expansion, Beer Girl is launching nationwide online shipping mid-March, opening direct access to consumers and extending the brand's reach.

"This multi-state expansion marks a major milestone for Beer Girl," said Caroline Foulk, co-founder of Beer Girl. "We're excited to bring our lighter, low-ABV, gluten-reduced beer to a much wider audience as demand grows for more balanced options."

To further support its rollout, Beer Girl has partnered with Countermeasures (CMC) to drive growth in targeted U.S. markets and expand its presence across key national accounts.

"The team at Beer Girl has done an exceptional job addressing a clear gap in the gluten-reduced segment with a high-quality product designed to resonate with a broad audience. This brand is about to make waves across the beverage category, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them on this next phase of growth!" said Austin Sawyer, CEO of Countermeasures (CMC).

Strategic Advisory Board Addition

As Beer Girl enters its next phase of growth, the brand has appointed Zech Francis to its advisory board. Francis is a consumer goods entrepreneur, investor, and brand builder who was named to Ad Age's 40 Under 40 class of 2025. Most recently, he served as SVP of Global Marketing at BeatBox, where he helped scale the brand from early traction to more than $250 million in annual revenue through brand development, partnerships and go-to-market leadership.

"Beer Girl is building real momentum by authentically speaking to a consumer the beer industry has long overlooked. We're seeing strong early traction at retail, and Caroline and Griffin are the kind of founders who can turn that energy into a scalable, lasting brand, which makes this multi-state expansion especially exciting," said Francis, Strategic Advisor, Beer Girl. "With the beer category facing unprecedented headwinds, the industry needs more brands like Beer Girl—a brand that solves real pain points for distributors and retailers by bringing new consumers into the category and driving true incremental growth."

For more information and to view Beer Girl's current collection, please visit: https://drinkbeergirl.com/

About Beer Girl

First brewed in 2023 at Co-Founder Caroline Foulk's family brewery and officially launched distribution in 2024 alongside her husband, Griffin Foulk, Beer Girl offers a lighter, more balanced alternative to traditional beer without sacrificing flavor. Inspired by Caroline's experience running the family brewery and navigating an autoimmune condition, the Laguna Beach–based brand was created for those who love beer but don't love feeling heavy or bloated afterward. The result is a lineup of crisp, easy-drinking lagers that are low-ABV (3.5%), zero sugar, gluten-reduced, and brewed with corn instead of wheat.

