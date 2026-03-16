From Family Brewery to Primetime: Beer Girl Founder Caroline Foulk Heads to ABC's Shark Tank

The Low-ABV Beer Brand From Laguna Beach Brings its Innovative Brews to the National Stage

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beer Girl, the Laguna Beach-based low-ABV beer brand redefining modern drinking, announced today that co-founder Caroline Foulk will appear on ABC's Emmy Award-winning show Shark Tank on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, from 10:00-11:00pm EST. The episode will stream the following day on Hulu.

Caroline will enter the Tank to pitch Beer Girl's flagship lagers - crisp, easy-drinking, low-ABV brews that are zero sugar and gluten-reduced, designed for those seeking balance without sacrificing taste.

Caroline Foulk, Co-Founder of Beer Girl, Appears on ABC's Shark Tank. Photo credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

As consumer demand grows for better-for-you alcoholic options and sessionable beers, Beer Girl is carving out a distinct lane in the fast-rising low-ABV category. The national television debut follows the brand's recent multi-state retail and on-premise expansion announcement, with additional market launches planned throughout 2026 and nationwide online availability.

"We are beyond thrilled to share the Beer Girl story on Shark Tank," said Caroline Foulk, Co-Founder of Beer Girl. "Beer Girl started as something personal. What began as a solution for myself has grown into a movement for people who love beer but want a more balanced way to enjoy it. Seeing that idea resonate and gain momentum - and now bringing it to the Sharks and beer fans across the country - is an exciting next chapter for our brand."

Founded in 2023, Beer Girl was inspired by two pivotal experiences: Caroline's time building, launching, and working alongside her family at their brewery, and a personal health journey that reshaped how she approached beer. While working at the brewery, she noticed that many guests - particularly women, but also men - opted out of traditional beers because they felt heavy or caused bloating.

After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Caroline became more intentional about ingredients and discovered that beers brewed with corn instead of wheat felt noticeably lighter. That realization ultimately led to the development of Beer Girl's flagship lager.

Originally introduced on tap at her family brewery - Caroline and her husband, Griffin Foulk, officially launched Beer Girl beyond the taproom in 2024 with a mission to redefine how beer can look, feel, and fit into modern lifestyles.

For more information and to view Beer Girl's current collection and retail locations, please visit: https://drinkbeergirl.com/

About Beer Girl

First brewed in 2023 at Co-Founder Caroline Foulk's family brewery and officially launched distribution in 2024 alongside her husband, Griffin Foulk, Beer Girl offers a lighter, more balanced alternative to traditional beer without sacrificing flavor. Inspired by Caroline's experience running the family brewery and navigating an autoimmune condition, the Laguna Beach–based brand was created for those who love beer but don't love feeling heavy or bloated afterward. The result is a lineup of crisp, easy-drinking lagers that are low-ABV (3.5%), zero sugar, gluten-reduced, and brewed with corn instead of wheat.

Media Contact

Alexandra Bentzlin

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SOURCE Beer Girl Brewing Co