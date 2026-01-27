Beetles Gel Polish Celebrates 5-Star Women's Basketball Recruit Jerzy Robinson's College Commitment

Top ranked women's basketball recruit Jerzy Robinson marks a defining life chapter through self-expression with Beetles Gel Polish.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As young athletes navigate high-pressure moments both on and off the court, Beetles Gel Polish reinforces its long-standing commitment to confidence, self-expression, and personal growth. By supporting youth University of South Carolina commit Jerzy Robinson during one of the most meaningful transitions of her journey — choosing her college and stepping into the next chapter of her life — the brand highlights how beauty can play a steady, supportive role in moments that matter.

Jerzy and her mom doing nails together with Beetles Gel Polish

Through this collaboration, Beetles Gel Polish demonstrates how beauty can serve as a source of stability and emotional grounding, helping young athletes express who they are while staying focused on what matters most.

Marking a Defining Chapter, in Color

Jerzy Robinson, a top ranked high school women's basketball player in the Class of 2026, is known for her discipline, resilience, and fearless mindset. As she announced her college commitment, Jerzy chose to mark the moment in her own way — through a DIY manicure created with Beetles Gel Polish, shared alongside the milestone on social media.

For Jerzy, nail art is more than a style choice. It is a creative ritual — a moment to pause, reset, and regain control amid the pressure of major decisions. By expressing herself through color, she turned a high-stakes life moment into something personal, grounded, and empowering.

With Young Athletes, Without Added Pressure

As part of the collaboration, Beetles Gel Polish provided a curated set of easy-to-use tools and colors designed to deliver reliable, repeatable results. The goal was not perfection or trend-driven beauty, but certainty — removing one source of stress during an already demanding moment.

By taking care of the beauty details, Beetles Gel Polish allowed Jerzy to stay focused on her future. The experience reflects the brand's belief that when life feels busy or uncertain, beauty should never add pressure — it should restore confidence.

Supporting Confidence, Self-Expression, and Growth

At its core, Beetles Gel Polish stands with young people through life's most meaningful moments — from chasing dreams to stepping into what comes next. The brand champions individuality, emotional balance, and the freedom to be oneself, especially during times of transition.

By designing nail experiences that are easy to start, hard to fail, and satisfying to finish, Beetles Gel Polish supports young athletes like Jerzy Robinson with consistency and care — not just at moments of achievement, but throughout the journey.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish is one of the most trusted names in DIY nail beauty, known for salon-grade formulas, trend-driven color palettes, and systems designed to make creativity accessible. Beetles Gel Polish imagines a world where progress feels achievable, beauty never adds pressure, and confidence is built through small, meaningful moments.

Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

Press Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish