Beetles Gel Polish Launches 2025 Black Friday Sale Offering the Biggest Savings of the Year

Beetles Gift Spree -- One season, One spree. No regrets.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is all about color, creativity, and connection — and Beetles Gel Polish is ready to bring them all to your fingertips. The brand is launching its 2025 Black Friday Sale — Beetles Gift Spree, offering its biggest savings event of the year from November 20 through December 1. The sale features up to 70% off sitewide, flash buys starting at $1.99, and "Buy One, Get One Free" offers on selected products.

Black Friday Sale Details: Beetles will host its Black Friday sale on its Amazon store .

Main Sale Period (Nov 20–Dec 1):

Up to 70% off sitewide

$1.99/$2.99/$3.99 flash buys

"Buy One, Get One Free" deals

Final Call (Dec 2–Dec 3): Up to 70% off sitewide

Website-Exclusive New User & Referral Program

From November 10 to December 3, Beetles will run an exclusive "New User & Referral Program" on its official site offering the following rewards:

Users signing up on Beetles' site for the first time will be emailed with 20 product discount codes: 10 to use on the site and 10 on its Amazon store.

on Beetles' site for the first time will be emailed with 20 product discount codes: 10 to use on the site and 10 on its Amazon store. Existing users can invite friends to register. The referee will receive product discount codes on signing up, and the referrer will receive $15 off their next order of $15 or more once the referee completes a purchase.

can invite friends to register. The will receive product discount codes on signing up, and the will receive $15 off their next order of $15 or more once the referee completes a purchase. All valid sign-ups will automatically enter the Christmas Advent Calendar Giveaway, retailed at $199.99. Winners will later be announced on Beetles' social media, website, and Amazon store.

Featured Bundles

To get your hands on Beetles' exclusive savings, feel free to add your favorite gel polish sets to your cart right now, and check out once the discounts go live.

This holiday limited edition set brings 8 festive shades together in a beautifully crafted Christmas gift box. It offers endless holiday looks and is perfect for Christmas parties, winter gatherings, or cozy moments at home.

This light-included kit features the most classic Christmas shades, including vibrant festive red and sparkling gold, perfectly capturing the holiday trends. Thoughtfully packaged, it's perfect for at-home nail lovers and beginners looking to create their own holiday-ready manicures.

A limited-edition kit combines precision, versatility, and long-lasting hold in one bottle. Made with a safe formula, this 9-in-1 super strong nail gel glue offers functions from nail tips glue to sealing gel, enabling salon-quality, durable nail designs anytime and anywhere.

Biggest Sale Moment of the Year

As Beetles' biggest sale of the year, this is the moment to explore new shades, refresh your nail looks, and stock up on holiday gifts. Whether you're treating yourself or surprising someone special, Beetles makes it easy to share the joy — one color at a time.

About Beetles

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish has grown from a cult favorite into one of the world's most trusted nail brands. With a vision to make beauty a mindful ritual, Beetles transforms nail art into an immersive experience of creativity, confidence, and connection.

From salon-quality gel formulas to DIY-friendly innovations, Beetles Gel Polish empowers every user, from beginners to pros, to express themselves through the nail journey.

Read more about the latest nail trends at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

