The Beetles Christmas Advent Calendar Is Perfect for Evoking the Holiday Spirit

Combining elements of festivity, self-expression, and surprise, this is the ultimate celebratory treat for nail lovers

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beetles Gel Polish, the top gel nail polish brand in US, has unveiled its highly anticipated Beetles Advent Calendar 2025 — a limited-edition collectible that brings the season's joy and sparkle right to your fingertips.

The Ultimate Holiday Dream Destination

Step into the Gilded Boutique — a luxurious invitation to every user's Christmas fantasy. As the golden door swings open, you're transported into a magical world. Behind each of the 24 opulent windows lies a moment of beauty, wonder, and timeless ritual. Every reveal is a whispered secret of charm, delicately wrapped in mystery. This is more than a countdown — it's 24 days of pure holiday magic, handcrafted to delight.

The Beetles Golden Ticket Surprise

The most exciting part of the Beetles Advent Calendar is the opportunity to win the Beetles Golden Ticket hidden behind door #7. Each ticket offers a 100% chance to win one of the following prizes:

300 Amazon gift cards valued up to $200

1,200 Beetles gifts

1,500 coupons for 35% on the Beetles TikTok Shop

Beetles Gel Polish will also host a free-entry giveaway on Instagram , with more details to be announced on its page soon.

A Gift Worth Keeping

Thoughtfully designed for both gifting and collecting, the Beetles Advent Calendar comes in ready-to-gift packaging with a luxe, festive aesthetic. The beauty box doubles as a collectible organizer and includes holiday décor pieces such as stockings, a diffuser, and a mini tree — making it the perfect keepsake for the season.

Exclusive Christmas Flex

Inspired by the brand's seasonal theme, "Welcome to Beetles' Christmas Gilded Boutique," this Advent Calendar features exclusive shades and packaging available only during the holidays. As one of Beetles' most sought-after annual releases, it's a true celebration of creativity and joy.

Limited-Time Only

The Beetles Advent Calendar 2025 is now available on the Beetles Official Website and Beetles Amazon Store — while supplies last. Get ready to unwrap the holiday spirit and feel the thrill of surprise this season.

About Beetles

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish has grown from a cult favorite into one of the world's most trusted nail brands. With a vision to make beauty a mindful ritual, Beetles transforms nail art into an immersive experience of creativity, confidence, and connection.

From salon-quality gel formulas to DIY-friendly innovations, Beetles Gel Polish empowers every user — from beginners to pros — to express themselves through the nail journey.

Read more about the latest nail trends at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

PRESS CONTACT

[email protected]

