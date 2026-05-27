Beetles Gel Polish Launches 4th of July Nails Gift Box for Every Independence Day Celebration

A summer nail celebration built around festive DIY looks, shareable beauty moments and personal expressions of freedom.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As beauty lovers begin preparing for Independence Day celebrations and July Weekend plans, Beetles Gel Polish introduces Beetles 4th of July Nails, a seasonal nail campaign created for the summer celebration season. Centered on festive DIY looks, at-home manicure moments and personal expressions of freedom, the campaign invites users to create, share and wear summer-ready nail looks in an easy, playful way.

Reimagining Familiar Holiday Colors

Beetles 4th of July Nails

Familiar holiday colors can still feel new when styled in an individual way. Through a nail kit designed to encourage creativity and an engaging social media activation, Beetles Gel Polish turns this classic palette from fixed holiday symbols into an open language of self-expression. Users can create their own take through clean color blocking, shimmering accents or more personal nail art combinations, giving red, white and blue different moods and styles. With Beetles 4th of July Nails, even the most traditional holiday colors can feel more playful, expressive and distinctive.

Beetles Gets You 4th of July Ready

The 4th Of July 6 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit is an all-in-one kit featuring six festive gel polish colors, a UV nail lamp and DIY manicure tools for at-home use. Beginner-friendly and easy to share, the set includes Independence Day-themed stickers and bracelets, allowing users to recreate festive nail looks inspired by social media with stars, stripes and fireworks-inspired details. It can also become a pre-Independence Weekend activity for friends, making holiday nail prep feel easy and fun.

Designed around a trend-driven color palette, the kit gets 4th of July nails ready while fitting summer celebration moments such as BBQ gatherings, pool parties, weekend getaways and fireworks nights.

Consumers can search "Beetles 4th of July Nails" on Amazon and the Beetles Gel Polish official website for more July Weekend and summer nail inspiration.

For You, Freedom Means…

To further celebrate the spirit of freedom, Beetles Gel Polish will launch "For You, Freedom Means…" on @beetlesgelpolish, inviting users to share nail looks inspired by their own definition of freedom. Turning holiday nails into a medium for personal expression, the activation encourages beauty lovers to join a broader conversation around holiday culture, personal style and summer celebration moments, with selected participants receiving mystery gift boxes.

A Fresher Way to Celebrate with Summer Nails

Through Beetles 4th of July Nails, Beetles Gel Polish connects holiday color, DIY creativity and personal expression for the upcoming July Weekends. From self-use to gifting, the theme makes summer celebration nails feel more playful and fresh, giving beauty lovers new ways to create, share and wear festive looks across holiday moments.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Beetles Gel Polish is a beauty brand focused on making salon-inspired gel manicures easier to enjoy at home. Through trend-driven colors, curated kits and user-friendly tools, the brand helps beauty lovers explore seasonal styles, experiment with different shades and make nail art feel more accessible, expressive and fun. Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

Press Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team

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SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish