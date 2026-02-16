Beetles Gel Polish Unveils Spring 2026 Color Collection "Taste of Spring," Bringing Seasonal Trends and Sensory Experiences to New York

Rooted in creativity, emotion, and self-expression, the collection reimagines spring as something not only seen, but truly felt and tasted — a season defined by optimism, lightness, and playful discovery.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives with renewed energy and emotional awakening, Beetles Gel Polish unveils its Spring 2026 Color Collection, themed "Beetles Taste of Spring," transforming seasonal color into a joyful, sensory experience.

Defining a Fresh Spring Aesthetic

Beetles Gel Polish Spring 2026 Color Collection Beetles Taste of Spring Gel Box

Designed to capture the essence of early spring, the Beetles Gel Polish Spring 2026 palette features airy pastels, creamy macaron-inspired tones, and translucent jelly finishes. Through this thoughtfully curated range, Beetles Gel Polish introduces a fresh seasonal color language that celebrates soft confidence, individuality, and emotional connection. Each shade is crafted to evoke delight and spontaneity, empowering users to express their personal spring mood through color.

A Multisensory Nail Experience

By translating spring flavors and emotions into visual storytelling, Beetles Gel Polish encourage nail lovers to "Get a Taste of Spring. Refresh the Year Ahead". Beetles Taste of Spring transforms DIY manicures into immersive rituals of joy and creativity. More than a color refresh, the collection offers a moment of emotional uplift — turning everyday nail routines into small acts of self-care and personal renewal.

Bringing "Beetles Taste of Spring" to Life in New York

To celebrate the launch, Beetles Gel Polish will host an immersive "Taste of Spring" Afternoon Tea Experience on March 3 at the iconic Maison Welles in New York City. Designed as a celebration of color, flavor, and creativity, the event will feature dessert-inspired installations, interactive nail experiences, and intimate social moments, offering guests a unique opportunity to experience spring through Beetles Gel Polish' signature lens. Media, influencers, and brand fans will gather to co-create a shared seasonal ritual, transforming the color launch into a living expression of modern beauty culture.

A Community-Driven Celebration

Extending the experience beyond New York, Beetles Gel Polish invites its global community to join the celebration through social media. Participants can follow @beetlesgelpolish on Instagram or join the Beetles Gel Polish Beauty Artist Nail Share Club on Facebook, purchase the Beetles Taste of Spring Gel Box, and share their unboxing or spring nail creations using both #beetlesgelpolish and #beetlestasteofspring. One winner from Instagram and one from the Facebook community will receive an exclusive invitation to attend the New York event.

A Sweet Gifting Ritual

At the heart of the launch sits the limited-edition Beetles Taste of Spring Gel Box, presented in whimsical "candy-house" packaging. This all-in-one kit features creamy, dessert-inspired HEMA-free gel polishes, a UV lamp, and joyful accessories — offering a safe, effortless, and immersive at-home manicure experience. Perfect as a thoughtful gift or a personal seasonal refresh, the set transforms everyday nail care into moments of happiness, creativity, and emotional connection.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish is one of the leading DIY nail beauty brands, known for salon-grade formulas, trend-driven color design, and innovations that make nail art accessible for beginners and professionals alike. With billions of social impressions and a highly engaged creator community, Beetles Gel Polish continues to shape the future of modern at-home manicure culture.

