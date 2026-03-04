Behavior Frontiers Expands its San Diego County Autism Services with Two New ABA Therapy Centers

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavior Frontiers, a nationally recognized leader in applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, proudly announces their continued expansion in San Diego County with the opening of two new ABA therapy centers. The first location in central San Diego is now open, followed by a second center in Escondido, opening mid-year.

Behavior Frontiers has long supported families across San Diego County through in-home ABA therapy services. The addition of these two center-based locations reflects the organization's deepening commitment to the region and its response to growing demand for early intervention services for young children.

"As more families seek high-quality early autism services, we are expanding our footprint to ensure children have access to the level of support they need during the most critical developmental years," said Helen Mader, CEO of Behavior Frontiers. "By building on our existing in-home services with center-based programs, we're able to offer families greater flexibility and a more comprehensive approach that supports children across different environments."

Both new centers will focus on personalized, intensive ABA therapy programs for young children and toddlers under age 6, supporting early learners during a key developmental window. Programs are designed to prepare children not only for academic success, but for greater independence and confidence in everyday life.

Each new San Diego center will feature Behavior Frontiers' classroom-like early intervention model, intentionally designed to help children transition more seamlessly into school and community environments. In addition to strengthening language, communication, social, daily living, and emotional regulation skills through their proprietary curriculum, the program emphasizes essential school-readiness behavioral skills such as following instructions, sustaining attention, transitioning between activities, participating in group learning, and navigating structured classroom settings.

"One of the most powerful aspects of our center-based care is that children aren't just learning new skills – they're learning alongside peers in an environment that has similar aspects to a typical classroom," says Matt Heininger, Regional Clinical Director of Behavior Frontiers' San Diego regions. "That shared experience helps children build confidence, practice social communication, and develop the independence they'll need as they transition into school and beyond."

Every therapy program at Behavior Frontiers is thoughtfully customized to each child's strengths, interests, and developmental goals. Through its proprietary data collection and clinical outcomes platform, PrioraCare™, clinicians use real-time progress data to guide and adjust therapy plans as children grow, ensuring meaningful progress and successful outcomes at every stage.

To celebrate the grand opening of its first new San Diego center, Behavior Frontiers will host a Sensory-Friendly, Superhero-Themed Grand Opening Celebration on April 18th, 2026 from 11am-1pm PST, in honor of Autism Acceptance Month and in celebration of every little superhero in our lives. The event will be open to the community and will feature superhero-themed crafts, fun giveaways, and opportunities for children to wear their favorite superhero costumes. Attendees are also invited to tour the new center, meet the clinical team, and learn more about how ABA therapy can help children with autism live their best lives. You can RSVP here.

Both the San Diego and Escondido ABA Therapy Centers are now enrolling and accept most major insurance and Medi-Cal plans. Families interested in enrollment, insurance verification, or learning more about Behavior Frontiers' autism services are encouraged to contact them directly by visiting behaviorfrontiers.com or by calling (888) 922-2843.

About Behavior Frontiers:

Behavior Frontiers is the leader in ABA therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Founded in 2004, the company empowers individuals and families to live a world without limits through personalized, science-backed ABA programs tailored to each unique journey and delivered by a team of highly skilled clinicians and therapists. With accessible center-based and home-based services across over 80 regions in 12 states, Behavior Frontiers is reshaping the landscape of autism care, raising the bar for excellence in ABA therapy and ensuring that families everywhere have access to the support they need. For more information, please visit behaviorfrontiers.com or contact us at 888-922-2843.

SOURCE Behavior Frontiers, LLC