Behavioral Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017 - Key Players Involved in Therapeutic Development for Autism, OCD and ADHD

The report provides an overview of the behavioral disorders pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Autism, also known as Complex Developmental Disability: There are a total of 41 products in development for this indication, by 34 companies and 4 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Addex Therapeutics, Confluence Pharmaceuticals and Immuron.



Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD): There are a total of 8 products in development for this indication by 7 companies. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Addex Therapeutics, Abbvie, Omeros and Phytecs.



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): There are a total of 58 products in development for this indication, by 41 companies and 5 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include NLS Pharma, Aevi Genomic Medicine, Shire and Highland Therapeutics.



Across all three of these indications, transporters and receptors of neurotransmitters such as dopamine, glutamine and serotonin, plus G protein-coupled receptors and ion channels, are the most common targets, closely reflecting the current treatment landscape of these diseases.



Scope

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for behavioral disorder therapeutics?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of behavioral disorders?

Reasons to Buy

Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration.

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Behavioral Disorders Report Coverage

2.2 Autism - Overview

2.3 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder - Overview

2.4 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) - Overview



3 Therapeutics Development

3.1 Autism

3.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

3.3 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)



4 Therapeutics Assessment

4.1 Autism

4.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

4.3 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)



5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

5.1 Autism

5.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

5.3 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)



6 Dormant Projects

6.1 Autism

6.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

6.3 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)



7 Discontinued Products

7.1 Autism

7.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

7.3 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)



8 Product Development Milestones

8.1 Autism

8.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

8.3 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)



9 Appendix

9.1 Methodology

9.2 Coverage

9.3 Secondary Research

9.4 Primary Research

9.5 Expert Panel Validation



Companies Mentioned



4D Pharma PLC

4P-Pharma SAS

APeT Holding BV

AbbVie Inc

Addex Therapeutics Ltd

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc

AgeneBio Inc

Alcobra Ltd

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

Amorsa Therapeutics Inc

Anima Biotech Ltd

BCWorld Pharm Co Ltd

BioCrea GmbH

BioHealthonomics Inc

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc

Cingulate Therapeutics LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

Confluence Pharmaceuticals LLC

Coronis NeuroSciences Ltd

Curemark LLC

DRI Biosciences Corp

DURECT Corp

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Heptares Therapeutics Ltd

Highland Therapeutics Inc

Immuron Ltd

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

KemPharm Inc

Leading BioSciences Inc

Luc Therapeutics Inc

MedDay SA

Merck & Co Inc

Neos Therapeutics Inc

NeuroDerm Ltd

Novartis AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc

Omeros Corp

OptiNose US Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Ovensa Inc

P2D Bioscience

Q BioMed Inc

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Shire Plc

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

Tris Pharma Inc

