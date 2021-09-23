Behavioral Health Leader Christina Mainelli Joins Quartet Health to Accelerate Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartet Health, a leading technology and services company that partners with health plans and systems to help people get quick and easy access to high-quality mental health care, announced today four strategic new hires to drive the company's next phase of growth.

Christina Mainelli joins as Chief Operating Officer to oversee strategy and operations

joins as Chief Operating Officer to oversee strategy and operations Anay Patel joins as Head of Corporate Development & Strategic Planning

joins as Head of Corporate Development & Strategic Planning Chris Hendry joins as Vice President of Patient Operations

joins as Vice President of Patient Operations Shannon Jacobs joins as Vice President of Market Operations

These leaders join the team to help propel Quartet into the future of mental health care as the company broadens its reach to serve more people across the United States.

"As we continue to innovate and expand our products and services across the U.S. to help people easily and safely get access to the most appropriate mental health care for their specific needs, we are excited to expand our team with four incredibly talented, qualified, and committed executives," said Puneet Singh, CEO of Quartet Health. "Together Christina Mainelli, Anay Patel, Chris Hendry, and Shannon Jacobs bring invaluable skills and experiences in their ability to optimize patient experience and deliver value-based care in mental health."

Mainelli joins Quartet from Beacon Health Options, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer responsible for growth and customer retention, including corporate strategy, product development, and digital services. Mainelli was also responsible for the employer line of business and launched Beacon Care Services, an innovative model of care designed to increase access to quality mental health services in local communities. Her experience driving growth across clinical and non-clinical teams for companies like UniteUs and CareCentrix, which grew its revenue from $600 million to $1.5 billion under her leadership, is poised to strengthen Quartet's product portfolio and services teams to get more patients to care.

"The pandemic has put a huge strain on the mental health and well-being of millions of Americans. People are looking for support, but access to mental health care has traditionally been limited as the demand for services outpaces supply," said Christina Mainelli, Quartet's new Chief Operating Officer. "This is a defining moment for health care and I'm excited to join the company as it looks to advance its mission to create more access to mental health services for people who need it."

Patel joins Quartet from Accolade, where he held roles across solution development, consulting, and integrations. Prior to Accolade, Patel led corporate strategy and growth at MDInsider. Under his leadership, MDInsider supported 20M members and was acquired by Accolade in 2019. At Quartet, Patel will lead enterprise strategy, corporate development opportunities, and oversee strategic partnerships.

Chris Hendry previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Aspire Health and Healthways, and brings over 20 years of experience in designing, building, and running interdisciplinary patient services care teams. At Aspire, Hendry was responsible for a 600% increase in the number of patients under management in under three years. At Quartet, Chris will grow Quartet's services team to engage more patients through personalized, evidence-based interventions at scale.

Shannon Jacobs brings more than 20 years of clinical operations experience. Previously, Jacobs served as President of the East Region at CareMore Health, after leading national care delivery at Aspire Health. In his role at Quartet, he will lead a team that works closely with health plan partners and strengthens our engagement with physicians, health systems, and mental health providers who deliver excellent care to patients.

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to work with Quartet toward its strategic vision that will bring the company to its next phase of growth," said Mainelli. "Quartet's dedication to making it easier for people to quickly and easily get quality mental health care is a mission we stand firmly behind."

About Quartet Health

Quartet is a platform that makes it easier for people to get the best mental health care for them. Our technology and services reach people who need care, connect them to the right care, track the quality of their care, and support their care journeys. Backed top investors like Oak HC/FT, GV (formerly Google Ventures), F-Prime Capital Partners, Polaris Partners, Deerfield Management, Centene Corporation, and Echo Health Ventures, Quartet partners with health insurance plans and health systems in 32 states across the country to help people get the care they need.

