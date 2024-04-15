Behavioral Health Tech Selects Institute for Exceptional Care as 2024 Non-Profit Grantee

Institute for Exceptional Care drives change at scale to make healthcare better and safer for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities





Previous Behavioral Health Tech non-profit grantees include the Rare Impact Fund, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Black Emotional and Wellbeing Mental Health Collective, and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing's COVID-19 response fund





Donations can be made to Institute for Exceptional Care during registration for the annual Behavioral Health Tech conference, taking place in Phoenix from November 5-7

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health Tech , the leading community focused on expanding access to mental health, substance use, and IDD care through technology, health equity, and innovation, has selected the Institute for Exceptional Care (IEC) as its 2024 non-profit grantee. The IEC will receive a portion of proceeds from all registrations and any donations made during registration for the organization's annual Behavioral Health Tech Conference , held in person in Phoenix, Arizona from November 5-7, 2024.

The IEC was founded in 2020 and is led by a group of healthcare experts striving to improve the quality of healthcare and make it safer for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD). The IEC provides financial support and pays for expensive services that many people with IDD are burdened with, including hospitalizations and long-term support. The non-profit organization also trains healthcare professionals to deliver high-quality care confidently. The organization's board consists of diverse healthcare leaders who are passionate about improving patient care, including Dr. Richard Gilfillan - former Trinity Health CEO, Staci Alexander - Vice President of Thought Leadership at AARP, Cuong Do - President and CEO at BioVie, and Dr. Donald Berwick - President Emeritus and Senior Fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

Nearly 7.39 million Americans have an intellectual or developmental disability, such as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Down Syndrome, or autism, yet many of these people have limited access to quality care, which can result in late diagnoses and poor health and quality-of-life outcomes. Clinicians who rush patient visits and practice with outdated knowledge and training for those with IDD compound these challenges and can further strain critical communications about their health. An estimated 57.9% of people with intellectual disabilities experience communication difficulties, including sending, receiving, and comprehending verbal and nonverbal communications and abstract ideas.

"Our partnership with Behavioral Health Tech comes at the perfect moment, during Autism Acceptance Month, a dedicated time to celebrate and empower people with autism and others in the IDD community," said Hoangmai (Mai) Pham, MD, MPH , founder and president of IEC. "Improving care delivery for people with IDD is personal, and we couldn't be more excited to have the Behavioral Health Tech community support our mission for the betterment of millions of children and adults who need a healthcare system that understands them and can accommodate their needs."

"Our annual non-profit partner drives positive change for the community it serves, and the Institute for Exceptional Care does exactly that for people with IDD who have gone overlooked and underserved for far too long," said Solome Tibebu , founder and CEO of Behavioral Health Tech . "We're proud to partner with this incredible organization that is increasing awareness and understanding of intellectual and developmental disabilities and accelerating healthcare transformation so people with IDD can feel better supported and experience better outcomes."

Learn more and register for the in-person-only event: https://www.behavioralhealthtech.com/annual-conference . When you register, please consider donating to the Institute for Exceptional Care.

Learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities: https://www.behavioralhealthtech.com/sponsor .

About the Institute for Exceptional Care

The Institute for Exceptional Care (IEC) is a nonprofit based in Washington DC committed to making healthcare better for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD). Their Authentic Engagement Model ensures disability self-advocates are involved in every IEC project at every level because understanding what matters most to people with disabilities is fundamental to ensuring better care. The objective of this approach is to develop strategies that successfully address mistrust in healthcare, fostering meaningful care relationships with patients at the forefront and ultimately improving health outcomes.

To learn more visit https://www.ie-care.org/

About Behavioral Health Tech

Behavioral Health Tech is the leading community solely committed to expanding access to mental health, substance use, and IDD services through technology, health equity and innovation. Our community is made up of patients, health plans, employers, health systems, behavioral health providers, startups, investors, pharma and policymakers to connect for the purposes of advancing access to behavioral healthcare for ALL individuals.

Our commitment to health equity is central in the design of all we do. You'll see it in our speakers, events, communications and more. By convening stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem - incumbents and new entrants alike - we facilitate the connections necessary for innovating culturally-sensitive, high-quality behavioral health for all.

