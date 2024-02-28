Save the Date: Behavioral Health Tech Conference Returns to Phoenix in November 2024

The premier behavioral health event will take place in Phoenix from November 5-7

The 2024 conference will feature two new speaking tracks to focus on rising issues in behavioral health: employer benefits and youth mental health

Nicknamed the "Super Bowl of behavioral health," the conference hosts a diverse network of health plans, employers, behavioral health providers, digital health companies, investors, policymakers, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health Tech Conference , the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services, will host its annual conference in person in Phoenix, Arizona, from November 5-7, 2024. This year's event will highlight innovative thinking, models, and solutions that can increase access to and improve the quality of behavioral health care in the U.S., with keynotes and panel discussions led by influential decision-makers from health plans, health systems, employers, benefits consultant groups, and more.

"Our behavioral health landscape is experiencing rapid evolution, with more stakeholders and more solutions driving change by connecting the dots and filling the gaps in care, but there's so much more that needs to be accomplished until we see a lasting impact," said Solome Tibebu , founder and CEO, Behavioral Health Tech . "The Behavioral Health Tech Conference provides a community-oriented meeting place for leaders and innovators to share their experiences and listen to ideas so we can continue to unearth new collaboration opportunities that can expand access to mental health and substance use care through technology, innovation, and health equity initiatives."

The Behavioral Health Tech Conference launched during the pandemic in 2020 and convened behavioral health leaders and innovators virtually. In 2023, the conference held its first hybrid format of both virtual and live in-person panels and presentations. Last year's event sold out, with 1,200+ in-person attendees, including 450+ C-suite level attendees, and it featured more than 125 speakers across more than 45 sessions. It was the only public event where attendees could meet almost all of the nation's Blue Cross Blue Shield behavioral health leaders and health and wellness benefits leaders from every national employee benefits consulting firm. In response to the massive interest, this year's conference will be in-person only and will double its capacity at the Biltmore Waldorf Astoria in Phoenix, Arizona, to meet the outsized demand.

Early sponsors for the 2024 Behavioral Health Tech Conference range from leaders in digital behavioral health, national health plans, venture capital groups, and healthcare technology including:

The conference attracts the leading voices in behavioral health to lead thought-provoking conversations. Last year's conference featured industry luminaries, including:

Dr. Aletha Maybank - Chief Health Equity Officer, American Medical Association

Tom Novak - Senior Advisor State Policy, Office of National Coordinator for Health IT, US Department of Health and Human Services

Pooja Mital , DO - Chief Health Equity Officer, HealthNet

, DO - Chief Health Equity Officer, HealthNet Liam Donohue, Partner, .406 Ventures

Mark Friedlander, MD, MBA - Chief Medical Officer, Behavioral Health, UHS

Erin Terkoski Young, MSW, MBA, LICSW - Senior Director, Health Management, WTW

Chris DeCou, PhD - Head of Global Behavioral Health, Amazon

Last year's conference featured platforms highlighting the most pressing issues within behavioral health including a Medicaid track, a policy track, a suicide prevention track, a maternal mental health equity forum, and a health plan Chief Medical Officers-only forum. This year's conference will feature a track based on employer benefits and HR themes, and a youth mental health track in partnership with Pivotal Ventures.

"Too many children and teens experiencing mental health issues are relying on a healthcare ecosystem that's so complex and fragmented that seeking and receiving care – especially care that's affordable and effective – becomes more of a challenge than a viable solution," said Kelsey Noonan, Strategy Lead, Pivotal Ventures. "We are excited to support the Behavioral Health Tech Conference for the second year and look forward to seeing how the conversations at the event will help guide today's healthcare and digital health leaders so they can better support this generation with quality, timely care."

The Behavioral Health Tech Conference is currently holding a Call for Speakers through April 15th, 2024. Speaker proposals can be submitted here . Learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities: https://www.behavioralhealthtech.com/annual-conference .

About Behavioral Health Tech Conference

Behavioral Health Tech Conference is the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services through technology, health equity and innovation. The conference convenes health plans, employers and benefits professionals, health systems, behavioral health providers, investors, startups and policymakers to share best practices for deploying effective, scalable behavioral health solutions to all individuals. The conference will showcase the changing technological, reimbursement, and policy landscape for telehealth and other digital behavioral health solutions. Join other healthcare professionals working to make mental health and substance use care more accessible for all. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Behavioral Health Tech