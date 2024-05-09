Behavioral Rehabilitation Market, 35% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global behavioral rehabilitation market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.89 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Type (Outpatient, Inpatient, and Residential) and Therapy (Counseling, Medication, and Support services) Key Companies Covered Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., Addcounsel Ltd., Advocate Health Care, American Addiction Centers, Athena Behavioral Health, Aurora Behavioral Health System, Baxter Regional Medical Center, BHG Holdings LLC, Centene Corp., Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc., Headspace Inc., Kliniken Schmieder Foundation and Co. KG, Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Inc., Promises Behavioral Health LLC, RHA Health Services, Springstone Inc., THE BALANCE, Universal Health Services Inc., and Veda Rehabilitation and wellness Pvt. Ltd. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World (ROW)

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 35%. to the growth of the global market. The Behavioral Rehabilitation Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. In North America, particularly in the US, the market sees significant revenue contributions due to prevalent disorders like internet addiction and gaming. The availability of various treatments further boosts revenue.

Government and private initiatives, such as Addiction Free Forever and Greenway Recovery Center, along with organizations like the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), play crucial roles in raising awareness about substance abuse. NIDA is actively involved in the NIH's Helping to End Addiction Long-term initiative, focusing on opioid use disorders. The US leads the global market revenue due to increasing awareness and the presence of numerous treatment centers and innovative procedures. This trend is expected to continue driving market growth in the region.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Outpatient

1.2 Inpatient

1.3 Residential Therapy 2.1 Counseling

2.2 Medication

2.3 Support services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Fastest growing segment: During the projected period, the outpatient segment is expected to experience substantial growth in market share. This growth is attributed to the ability of patients without severe obsessions to manage their behavior outside supervised settings. The segment's expansion is primarily driven by its lower service costs compared to inpatient and residential programs. For example, the average cost of an outpatient treatment session is less than USD 500, whereas an inpatient program may incur around USD 900 per day due to additional expenses such as accommodation, meals, and medication.

In 2017, the outpatient segment was the largest, valued at USD 27.37 billion . The increasing number of specialists focusing on addiction rehabilitation for behaviors like Internet usage, shopping, gaming, or gambling is expected to enhance personalized counseling options, thus boosting adoption rates. Moreover, the segment benefits from fewer restrictions on daily activities compared to inpatient and residential rehabilitation, along with lower treatment costs and increased social exposure, enabling patients to function within their normal environments.

Research Analysis

In the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market, the focus is on providing effective treatments for a range of mental health disorders and addictive behaviors. Utilizing therapies like Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), facilities like Acadia Healthcare and Behavioral Health Group (BHG) offer comprehensive care for patients dealing with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and personality disorders. Telemedicine services enable accessible treatment options for individuals in need, reducing barriers to care.

With a National Mental Health Services Survey tracking prevalence and social stigma, efforts are directed toward understanding and addressing mental health needs. Residential and outpatient programs cater to various levels of care, ensuring recovery patients receive the support they require. Wellness Ambulatory Care focuses on holistic approaches to address self-destructive and unhealthy behaviors. As the market evolves, attention is given to enhancing memory, attention, and overall brain function post-injury or during recovery from addiction. Through these efforts, the aim is to reduce suicide rates and improve overall mental health outcomes.

Market Overview

The behavioral rehabilitation market caters to mental health disorders like depression, anxiety, and self-destructive behaviors through therapies and treatments. With a focus on inpatient capacities, it addresses the needs of patients requiring intensive care. Behavioral therapies target mood episodes, substance misuse addictions, and behavioral addictions, aiding recovery. Brain injuries are managed within these facilities, ensuring holistic treatment.

The market acknowledges the prevalence of anxiety disorders and tailors treatments accordingly. By providing effective interventions for depression patients and those with various mental disorders, it supports individuals in regaining mental well-being. This market is driven by a commitment to addressing behavioral health challenges and promoting recovery through accessible, evidence-based interventions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

