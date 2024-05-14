Industrial Filtration Market size is set to grow by USD 11400.65 mn from 2024-2028, increasing number of oil refineries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial filtration market size is estimated to grow by USD 11400.65 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Filtration Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Industrial liquid filtration and Industrial air filtration), Application (Food and beverage, Chemicals and petrochemicals, Power generation, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc., Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH, Camfil AB, Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ecolab Inc., Entegris Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, Hengst SE, Lenntech BV, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, Russell Finex Ltd., Siemens AG, Synder Filtration Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The industrial filtration market encompasses various sectors, including air filtration, petrochemicals, oil and gas, cement, steel, textiles, fertilizers, paints and inks, chemicals, electronics, mines and minerals, water treatment, and wastewater treatment systems.

Technological innovations play a pivotal role in enhancing product offerings within this domain. For instance, advancements in filtration technology have led to the development of optimized fluid purifier systems, such as Eaton Corporation Plc's IFPM 33 mobile purifier, which efficiently removes contaminants from a wide range of fluids in applications with high moisture content, like marine, offshore, pulp and paper, and hydroelectric power.

Market Challenges

The regulatory landscape of industrial filtration is intricate, encompassing a multitude of laws, regulations, standards, and guidelines at the national, regional, and international levels.

Central to this environment are environmental regulations, which aim to minimize pollution and conserve natural resources. These regulations often impose restrictions on emissions, effluent discharge, and waste generation, necessitating the implementation of advanced filtration and treatment technologies for industries to adhere to established standards.

Health and safety regulations are equally crucial, mandating the management of airborne contaminants and hazardous substances to safeguard workers and communities from potential exposure risks.

The regulatory environment is continually evolving, with frequent updates and revisions in response to emerging risks, scientific advancements, and societal concerns.

Compliance with these regulations entails substantial costs and operational complexities for industries, necessitating investments in sophisticated filtration technologies, monitoring systems, and regulatory reporting mechanisms.

The regulatory landscape also varies by jurisdiction, with distinct standards, enforcement mechanisms, and regulatory frameworks, posing challenges for multinational corporations operating in multiple regions to ensure compliance, operational efficiency, and competitiveness.

These factors will hinder the expansion of the global industrial filtration market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This industrial filtration market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Industrial liquid filtration

1.2 Industrial air filtration Application 2.1 Food and beverage

2.2 Chemicals and petrochemicals

2.3 Power generation

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Industrial liquid filtration- The industrial liquid filtration market is segmented into various product categories, including filter media and filtration equipment. Environmental concerns and the need to mitigate contaminants and pollution have driven the growth of this market. Industrial filtration plays a crucial role in various sectors, such as chemicals & petrochemicals, power generation, oil and gas, metals & mining, automotive, and water treatment. Filter media, including Activated Carbon/Charcoal, Fiberglass, Filter Paper, Metal, and Nonwoven Fabric, are essential components of filtration systems. These media help remove dust particles, airborne particles, and other impurities from liquids and gases. Technologies like Ultrafiltration, Centrifugal filtration, Surface filtration, Horizontal filtration, Cross-flow filtration, and Cake filtration are used to achieve optimal filtration results. The nonwoven segment and Activated carbon segment are gaining popularity due to their high efficiency in removing contaminants. Filtration equipment is used in various applications, such as electrical equipment, wastewater treatment, and water filtration systems. Air filtration is crucial in preventing airborne diseases and ensuring the quality of renewable energy sources and power plants. The Industrial Revolution led to the development of various filtration techniques and equipment, such as Activated carbon filters, air purifiers, water filters, and air conditioners. The market is expected to grow further due to the increasing demand for filtration systems in power plants, raw material processing, and the shift towards renewable energy sources.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Filtration Market encompasses various filtration solutions designed to address emissions in petroleum refineries and petrochemical plants. Real-time monitoring systems ensure optimal performance of filtration equipment, which includes Filter media for removing Dust particles and Airborne particles. Ultrafiltration, Centrifugal filtration, Surface filtration, Horizontal filtration, Cross-flow filtration, and Cake filtration are among the techniques employed. Electrical equipment and Air filtration systems are integral components, ensuring the efficient operation of Separation systems. Water filtration systems are crucial for mitigating Airborne diseases and maintaining the quality of crude oil, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemicals. Filtration equipment, such as Activated carbon filters, Air purifiers, Water filters, and Air conditioners, play a vital role in enhancing industrial processes and safeguarding the environment. The Industrial Revolution marked a significant shift towards advanced filtration technologies, revolutionizing industries and improving overall productivity.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Filtration Market encompasses a wide range of technologies and applications used to separate and purify fluids and gases. These filtration systems play a crucial role in various industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and water treatment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cleaner and more efficient production processes, stringent regulations, and the growing awareness of the importance of water and wastewater treatment. Technologies used in industrial filtration include microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising adoption of these technologies in various end-use industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Industrial Liquid Filtration



Industrial Air Filtration

Application

Food And Beverage



Chemicals And Petrochemicals



Power Generation



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

