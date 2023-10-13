Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to increase by USD 16.89 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rising government initiatives drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The behavioral rehabilitation market size is expected to grow by USD 16.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period. Rising government initiatives are notably driving the behavioral rehabilitation market. However, factors such as lack of patient enrollment may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Outpatient, Inpatient, and Residential), therapy (Counseling, Medication, and Support services), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the outpatient segment will be significant during the forecast period. Outpatient behavioral rehabilitation is designed for patients who do not exhibit severe obsessions and can effectively manage their behavior without the need for a closely monitored environment. The relatively lower cost of services, as compared to inpatient and residential behavioral rehabilitation programs, serves as a catalyst for the expansion of the outpatient behavioral rehabilitation segment. The increasing specialization in outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, catering to addictions like Internet usage, shopping, gaming, or gambling , is expected to broaden the array of personalized counseling options, thus facilitating greater accessibility and adoption of outpatient behavioral rehabilitation services.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In North America, the United States takes the lead in contributing the most revenue to the behavioral rehabilitation market. This is primarily attributed to the higher prevalence of various behavioral disorders and the availability of multiple treatment options. The incidence of behavioral disorders, including addictions like Internet usage, pornography, gaming, and gambling , is on the rise in the US, presenting growth opportunities for this specialized market in the region. Moreover, collaborative efforts by government and private organizations, exemplified by entities like Addiction Free Forever and Greenway Recovery Center, alongside government research institutes such as the National Institute on Drug Abuse, are actively raising awareness about substance abuse, which is poised to further drive market expansion.

Company Insights

The behavioral rehabilitation market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., Addcounsel Ltd., Advocate Health Care, American Addiction Centers, Athena Behavioral Health, Aurora Behavioral Health System, Baxter Regional Medical Center, BHG Holdings LLC, Centene Corp., Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc., Headspace Inc., Kliniken Schmieder Foundation and Co. KG, Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Inc., Promises Behavioral Health LLC, RHA Health Services, Springstone Inc., THE BALANCE, Universal Health Services Inc., and Veda Rehabilitation and wellness Pvt. Ltd.

The US - behavioral health market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.26 billion at a CAGR of 4.09% between 2022 and 2027.

The global behavioral health software market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,071.61 million growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 and 2027.

