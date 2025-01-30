Behind enemy lines: F-Secure reveals how scammers operate with new Scam Kill Chain

HELSINKI, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Go inside the mind of a cyber criminal with F-Secure's Scam Kill Chain framework: a new in-depth look at the playbook used by scammers around the world. Global cyber security leader F-Secure's threat intelligence experts break down exactly how these digital con artists choose, approach, and ultimately attack their victims – information that only strengthens the fight against fraud for everyone.

"We're essentially shining a huge spotlight on cyber criminals who have been operating in the shadows," said Laura Kankaala, Head of Threat Intelligence at F-Secure. "While there's no way to completely prevent this, the Scam Kill Chain is our best defense. We have to be one step ahead of how these scammers operate, so we as an industry can help prevent the crimes from happening in the first place."

With the borderless nature of the internet, cyber crime is thriving, and consumers are losing more than $1 trillion per year to scams on average. It's the single biggest threat facing consumers today. And while some efforts have been made in the industry to make sense of the scam ecosystem, they're often disjointed. There hasn't been any comprehensive framework detailing the full range of techniques scammers use – until now.

Introducing the F-Secure Scam Kill Chain

Every scam is made up of a series of tactics, known as F-Secure's Scam Kill Chain. Originating from the military, the term "Kill Chain" has been historically applied to cyber security. Now, given the threat level scams pose to consumer safety, it's only fitting to extend it to cover scams targeting consumers too.

The framework is broken down methodically into eight stages:

1. Reconnaissance

2. Development

3. Contact

4. Persistence

5. Access

6. Exfiltrate

7. Lateral Movement

8. Monetization

By sharing the Scam Kill Chain widely, F-Secure is helping the anti-scam industry in their fight against digital fraud — detailed research is the best way to develop effective defenses against scams. Click here to view the entire Scam Kill Chain framework.

F-Secure: The Solution

F-Secure's cutting-edge scam protection solutions identify and block digital threats as soon as they appear. Their flagship app Total gives millions of users comprehensive online security with a single subscription. This includes VPN, password management, ID monitoring, antivirus, Wi-Fi protection, and much more.

F-Secure's anti-scam technology also features AI-driven tools like Shopping Protection, SMS Scam Protection, and Banking Protection. It's no surprise that over 200 telecom providers, banks, insurance companies, and other key players in digital security partner with F-Secure to integrate its features into their apps, providing their customers with a complete, all-in-one security solution.

About F-Secure

F-Secure makes every digital moment more secure, for everyone. We deliver brilliantly simple, frictionless security experiences that make life easier for the tens of millions of people we protect and for our more than 200 service provider partners. For over 35 years, we've led the cyber security industry, inspired by a pioneering spirit born out of a shared commitment to do better by working together.



