Behind the Scenes: What It Takes to Successfully Deliver Community-Based Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how community-based models can expand access and improve representation in clinical trials. The featured speakers will discuss practical approaches for building trust with underrepresented and research-naïve populations. Attendees will gain insight into operational considerations for decentralized execution across community settings. Attendees will also learn how clinical teams maintain investigator oversight, regulatory rigor and protocol compliance in the field. The speakers will share lessons learned for coordinating partnerships, logistics and communication across stakeholders.

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community-based models are transforming how – and where – patients access clinical trials. Yet the day-to-day realities of engaging communities and building trust while maintaining rigorous investigator oversight often remain unseen. This webinar examines what it takes to operationalize decentralized trials within diverse communities.

The featured speakers will explore real-world logistics, partnerships and clinical considerations involved in bringing research directly to patients. Topics will include working with underrepresented and research-naïve populations, coordinating care across community settings and managing study complexity while meeting regulatory expectations and protocol requirements. Attendees will leave with practical strategies that support feasibility and impact when studies meet people where they are.

Register for this webinar to learn how community-based trials can expand access while supporting rigorous oversight and reliable execution.

Join experts from EmVenio Clinical Research, Jennifer Holloway, DNP, MSN, CRNP, Nurse Practitioner/ Sub-Investigator; and Ashley Wagner, MSN, FNP-BC, Nurse Practitioner/ Sub-Investigator for the live webinar on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 12pm EDT (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Behind the Scenes: What It Takes to Successfully Deliver Community-Based Trials.

