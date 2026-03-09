Environmental Monitoring in Pharma: From Compliance to Control, Driving Inspection Readiness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how environmental monitoring in pharma supports contamination control, inspection readiness and a demonstrable state of control. Attendees will learn how to design a risk-based environmental monitoring program for both sterile and non-sterile operations. The featured speakers will share what regulators expect from environmental monitoring data, trending and investigations. Attendees will learn how compressed gas monitoring fits into contamination control. The speakers will discuss how to turn environmental monitoring results into early-warning quality intelligence.

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental monitoring is a cornerstone of pharmaceutical manufacturing, ensuring product quality, patient safety and regulatory compliance across both sterile and non-sterile operations. Yet many organizations struggle to move beyond "check-the-box" monitoring toward a truly risk-based, inspection-ready program that delivers actionable insight.

This webinar provides a practical, real-world view of modern environmental monitoring in pharma, bridging regulatory intent with operational execution. The featured speakers will explore how environmental monitoring fits within an organization's overall contamination control strategy and how data should be used to demonstrate and maintain control.

Attendees will gain clarity on current expectations from global regulators, including how FDA guidance and EU GMP Annex 1 have reshaped environmental monitoring program design, execution and review. The discussion will address both sterile and non-sterile environments, highlighting where expectations differ and where best practices converge.

The webinar will walk through key elements of an effective environmental monitoring program: risk-based sampling design, viable and non-viable monitoring methods, alert and action limits and data trending strategies that provide early warning of loss of control. Special focus will be given to compressed gas monitoring, often overlooked but critical when utilities such as air, nitrogen or CO₂ contact product or critical environments. Participants will learn how gas quality (viable, moisture, oil and hydrocarbons) integrates into an environmental monitoring strategy and supports contamination control.

Using practical examples, the session will also cover how to interpret environmental monitoring results, recognize adverse trends and respond effectively through investigations and CAPA. Emphasis will be placed on turning environmental monitoring data into meaningful quality intelligence rather than reactive compliance metrics.

Register for this webinar to learn how environmental monitoring in pharma supports contamination control, inspection readiness and a demonstrable state of control.

Join experts from BA Sciences, Praveena Dhulipala, Environmental Monitoring Supervisor; Bryant Goulet, Environmental Monitoring Team Lead; and Kathleen Brennan, Director of Microbiology, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Environmental Monitoring in Pharma: From Compliance to Control, Driving Inspection Readiness.

