Behrman Capital Names Eric Smith Operating Partner

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital ("Behrman"), a private equity investment firm based in New York, today announced that Eric Smith has been named an Operating Partner.

In this role, Mr. Smith will advise the Behrman investment team and Behrman's portfolio company executives on management and operational matters. Mr. Smith previously worked with Behrman in his position as the CEO of BECO Holding Company, Inc. ("BHC"), an industrial fire protection equipment distributor and former Behrman portfolio company.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "Eric is an exceptional executive whose deep management and operational expertise, along with his understanding of our strategy, will be an asset to Behrman Capital and our portfolio companies."

Mr. Smith said, "I'm delighted to continue my relationship with the Behrman Capital team. I've had the privilege of working with Behrman for many years, and I look forward to taking on this new challenge as Operating Partner and contributing to the ongoing success of Behrman and its portfolio companies."

Mr. Smith's relationship with Behrman began in 1998, with Behrman's acquisition of BHC, then known as Brooks Equipment Company. He served as CFO for 2 years and then as president for 10 years, during Behrman's second flagship fund investment in BHC from 1998 to 2010, and later as CEO for Behrman's fourth and fifth flagship funds investment from 2014 to 2021. During his tenure as BHC CEO, Mr. Smith worked with the Behrman team on numerous acquisitions, financings, and strategic initiatives, building BHC into one of the leading fire and life safety solutions providers. Mr. Smith was also instrumental in developing BHC's industry-leading distribution platform and business information system.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Smith spent 10 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He also previously served as the President of the Fire Equipment Manufacturer's Association ("FEMA"), a trade association representing all major suppliers in the fire protection equipment industry.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised ~$4.3 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh primary fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Contact

Ross Lovern / Nathaniel Shahan

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Behrman Capital