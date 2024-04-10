Behrman Capital Acquires Vista Apex

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital ("Behrman"), a private equity investment firm based in New York, today announced that it has acquired Vista Apex (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of consumable dental products for preventative oral hygiene, endodontics, and restorative dentistry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, Vista Apex has served the dental industry for more than 25 years, producing a diversified portfolio of high-quality, award-winning products at accessible price points. Vista Apex has a longstanding tradition of product innovation, backed by its in-house R&D team, which takes a "clinician-first" approach to product development, and holds over 50 patents. Vista Apex supplies customers in the U.S. and internationally from its manufacturing facilities in Racine, St. Louis, and China.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "Vista Apex is a proven company with a track record of success in the healthcare sector. Its innovative in-house research team and trusted customer relationships support a strong business, well-positioned for further expansion. We're looking forward to working with the Vista Apex management team to advance their growth strategy, including plans to grow the product portfolio and expand the Company's offering through strategic M&A."

Vista Apex's management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Scott Lamerand, will continue to lead the company under Behrman's ownership.

Mr. Lamerand added: "This is a transformative development for Vista Apex. Behrman Capital's deep healthcare and manufacturing experience makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of advancement as we seek to expand our operations and product portfolio to become the premier provider of 'total tooth' care solutions."

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised $4.1 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

About Vista Apex

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, Vista Apex is a vertically integrated manufacturer of consumable dental products. Trusted by dental clinicians around the world, the Company's products are renowned for a unique combination of quality craftsmanship and exceptional value. Vista Apex's products are sold through a global network of distribution partners. For more information, please visit www.vistaapex.com.

