Behrman Capital Names Lyndon Faulkner Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco, announced that Lyndon Faulkner has been named an Operating Partner.

In this capacity, Mr. Faulkner will share his extensive management and operational expertise with the Behrman investment team and the executive teams of the firm's portfolio companies. He will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of Pelican Products, Inc., a Behrman portfolio company that he previously led as President and CEO for 14 years.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "We are delighted that Lyndon has become an Operating Partner of the Firm. He led an exceptional period of growth at Pelican, and we are looking forward to him contributing to existing portfolio companies and new platform investments."

Mr. Faulkner said, "I have had the tremendous privilege of working with Behrman Capital for several decades, and Grant and the team have been incredibly supportive and collaborative partners. I am pleased to have this opportunity to expand our collaboration as an Operating Partner and contribute to the success of other Behrman portfolio companies."

Mr. Faulkner became Pelican's Executive Chairman in August 2020, after serving as the company's President and CEO since 2006. Under his leadership, revenue grew more than 400% through a combination of organic growth and numerous transformative acquisitions. Through his visionary leadership, Mr. Faulkner consolidated Pelican's competitive position as a worldwide leader in high-performance protective cases and advanced LED lighting and entered the cold chain industry where it provides temperature-controlled packaging for the Bio-Pharmaceutical industry. The company currently operates in 26 countries and seven manufacturing facilities around the globe.

Prior to joining Pelican, Mr. Faulkner was General Manager of Microsoft of the Americas, a multi-billion dollar division of Microsoft Corporation, where he was the driving force behind the launches of such illustrious products as XBOX, Windows XP, and Microsoft Office 2000. Earlier in his career, Mr. Faulkner was CEO of Nimbus CD International, also a Behrman portfolio company, which was a leader in the digital media (CD/DVD) and home entertainment marketplace. Mr. Faulkner led the IPO of this rapidly growing business, which was then sold to Carlton Communications.

Born and educated in Wales, United Kingdom, Mr. Faulkner's competitive drive has led to a distinguished career in both athletics and business.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised in excess of $3.4 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

